Actor Michael Shannon carries a packet of chips to the Met Gala, costing over 1.5 Lakhs





Actor Michael Shannon pairs his outfit with a “bag” of chips. (Photo: X/SierraEdis33048) The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held to benefit the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, United States. The internet is still full of the interesting outfits from this year's Met Gala, held on May 6, 2024. While designers and celebrities left no stone unturned to unleash their unique fashion and creativity with 'The Garden' dress code of Time”, a celebrity caught our attention for her gourmet accessory. The flash Actor Michael Shannon walked the red carpet wearing a black double-breasted Balenciaga tuxedo. Although the actor looked dapper in this outfit, what stood out was his accessory: a yellow bag of chips. Read also: Eggscellent: Uorfi Javed's dress made from eggs deserves praise Shannon's bag of chips is no ordinary bag of chips. fleas chosen in a grocery store. Designed by Balenciaga, the yellow 'chip bag' features the brand's name in the title and accompanying text 'maxi pack' and 'cheese and onion'. There is also a zipper at the top. According to the Balenciaga website, this bag costs $1,850 (1,54,534). “Chips Bag in yellow shiny calfskin, antique silver hardware,” reads the product description on the luxury fashion house’s website. The bag also comes in two other colors or “flavors”: blue for “salt and vinegar” and red for “spicy chili.” Photo credit: balenciaga.com Balenciaga offers a range of bags inspired by “chip bags”. Previously, in 2022, PepsiCo and Balenciaga creative designer Demna collaborated on a line of bags resembling Lay packets of chips, according to Page Six. According to reports, the bag costs around $1,800 (1,50,363). Read also: Met Gala 2024: what was on the menu? 3 foods prohibited at the event Several other luxury brands are known for creating such accessories. Earlier this year, French brand Louis Vuitton launched a cowhide leather “Sandwich Bag” priced at €2,80,000. Learn more about this here.

