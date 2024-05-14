A never-before-seen interview with Hollywood legend Roger Corman





Known as the “King of B Movies,” legendary filmmaker Roger Corman died on May 9 at the age of 98. Corman specialized in making low-budget genre films with titles like “The Wasp Woman,” “Attack of the Crab Monsters.” ,” and “Teenage Caveman.” Producer of nearly 500 films, he has also directed more than 50 feature films. He is perhaps best known for giving his start to many of Hollywood's most famous directors. He received an honorary Academy Award in 2009 “for his unparalleled ability to train aspiring filmmakers by providing them with an environment that no film school could match.” In 2017, Chief Video Correspondent Graham Flanagan sat down with Corman in his Los Angeles office for a wide-ranging conversation about his storied career. This is the first time this extended version of the interview has been published. Corman is credited with helping launch the careers of actors such as Jack Nicholson as well as Academy Award-winning filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, Francis Ford Coppola and Jonathan Demme. Corman hired these directors early in their careers to make low-budget feature films that the filmmakers recognized as learning experiences that they applied in their later, larger-scale productions. In fact, many of these directors hired Corman in small acting roles in films like “The Godfather Part II” (Coppola), “The Silence of the Lambs” (Demme) and “Apollo 13” (Ron Howard). In the interview, Corman shares a myriad of lessons learned from working in the film industry for over 60 years. He talks about producing a film that was never released, based on Marvel's “Fantastic Four” series, as well as how he struck a unique deal with Universal Pictures for the rights to the title. “The Fast and the Furious”, which is the name of the film. from a 1954 film he produced. This story is available exclusively to Business Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now.

