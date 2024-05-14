Marathi TV actor Satish Joshi dies while performing on stage India TV





Image source: INSTAGRAM Veteran television actor and theater artist, Satish Joshi passed away on Sunday A very sad news has come from Marathi cinema. Veteran actor Satish Joshi passed away on Sunday. This news came as a shock to the Marathi film industry. His friend Rajesh Deshpande informed about his death via social media. He said that Satish Joshi breathed his last on the Rangotsav stage itself. Everyone is shocked by this sudden death. Instagram post by Rajesh Deshpande Fans also paid tribute to Satish Joshi on social media. His friend Rajesh Deshpande shared a post on social media. “Our senior friend, actor Satish Joshi, had performed on stage at Rangotsav today before his tragic demise. He passed away around 11 am. Even before he breathed his last, he was excited about his performance,” can we read in the caption. Read the message here: Satish Joshi's career Satish Joshi has reached every household in Maharashtra through many serials. He had created his unique place and identity in each family. He played an important role in the serial 'Bhagyalakshmi' on Zee Marathi channel. This role was particularly liked by the audience and also made him popular. The late actor also won hearts through numerous plays and films. He was a complete artist. Died during Srijan Utsav Satish Joshi has acted in most of the serials directed by Virendra Pradhan. Also worked on Sahitya Sangh's play 'Machhakatika'. All the artists were shocked after hearing the news of his death. Even before that, many artists breathed their last on stage. Satish Joshi's graduation ceremony was also organized at Rambhoomi on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of The Creation. Satish Joshi also participated in this program. He died while Srijanutsav was leaving. Read also:Allu Arjun, Jr NTR cast his vote at polling station in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad | WATCH

