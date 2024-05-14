Lake County Entertainment Calendar – Chicago Tribune





Here is a calendar of upcoming events in Lake County and surrounding towns. Friday May 17 “Bill W. and Dr. Bob”: 7:30 p.m. at PM&L Theater, 877 Main St., Antioch. Exhausted. (847) 395-3055. pmltheatre.com/. The family stone: 8 p.m. at Genesee Theater, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $25 to $55. (847) 263-6300. geneseetheater.com/events. “The man of music”: 8pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. DanceEd. The Dance Center presents Dance All Night: 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $19.95. (847) 673-6300. northshorecenter.org/. “Baby The Musical” from Théâtre Citadelle: 7:30 p.m. at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $45. (847) 735-8554. citadelletheatre.org. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony: 7 p.m. at Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. $59. 21+. vixenmchenry.com/. Big Richard with Fox Crossing String Group: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15 to $22. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Whimsy's RuPaul Drag Race Watch Party: 6:30 p.m. at Lucky Scottie, 30 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. 8th Annual Wine, Women and Shoes Benefiting a Safe Place: 6:00 p.m. at the Lincolnshire Marriott, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $125. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Windy City Dueling Pianos: 9 p.m. at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $12.50 to $22.50. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/. Daniel Ochoa: 7 p.m. at American Place, 4011 Fountain Square Place, Waukegan. (773) 477-9515. americanplace.com/promos/entertainment/. Haley Klinkhammer: 7 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. Son of the never false: 8 p.m. at Studio5 Performing Arts Center, 1934 Dempster Street, Evanston. Exhausted. studio5.dance/calendar. Photos of 3rd Coast Brass at an exhibition: 7:30 p.m. at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $25-$30. woodstockoperahouse.com/. The Supertramp tribute: 8 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $30 to $40. (815) 356-9212; rauecenter.org. Long Grove Chocolate Festival: 12 p.m. in downtown Long Grove. $5. (847) 634-0888. longgrove.org/festival/chocolatefest/. Saturday May 18 “Bill W. and Dr. Bob”: 7:30 p.m. at PM&L Theater, 877 Main St., Antioch. Exhausted. (847) 395-3055. pmltheatre.com/. “The man of music”: 4pm and 8pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Chicago Gay Men's Chorus: Party Like It's 1983: 8 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $27 to $52. (847) 673-6300. northshorecenter.org/. “Baby The Musical” from Théâtre Citadelle: 7:30 p.m. at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $45. (847) 735-8554. citadelletheatre.org. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony: 7 p.m. at Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. Exhausted. 21+. vixenmchenry.com/. Rhett Miller with Michelle Billingsley: 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $25-$35. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. ArtWauk: 5 p.m. at the Waukegan Arts Council, 39 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Emo night with all the American throwbacks: 8:30 p.m. at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $12-$30. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/. Mel Senese Duo: 7 p.m. at American Place, 4011 Fountain Square Place, Waukegan. (773) 477-9515. americanplace.com/promos/entertainment/. Comedy improvisation show: 7 p.m. (family) and 8:30 p.m. (adult) at Improv Playhouse, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $5 to $20. (847) 968-4529. improvplayhouse.com. Martin Metzger Flamenco Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. at the Woodstock Opera House, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $15-$20. woodstockoperahouse.com/. Michel Charles: 8 p.m. at stage left at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $20-$25. woodstockoperahouse.com/. Pint of music: Despina and her friends: 6 p.m. at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove. Free. At 360, historic alley. (847) 821-6140; buffalocreekbrewing.com. Armed Forces Day Concert: 2:30 p.m. at Sanfilippo Estate, 789 Plum Tree Road, Barrington. $45. (847) 691-7425. sanfilippo foundation.org/. Water Lantern Festival: 5:30 p.m. at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. $28.33 to $71.11 for adults, $13.70 to $17.70 for children. (847) 438-5146. tickets.waterlanternfestival.com/lakezurich. Craft beer tasting: 3 p.m. at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. $40, $10 for designated drivers. (847) 966-6800. vhparkdistrict.org. Long Grove Chocolate Festival: 12 p.m. in downtown Long Grove. $5. (847) 634-0888. longgrove.org/festival/chocolatefest/. Chicago Master Singers “Heavenly House”: 7:30 p.m. at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. $15 to $50. (847) 604-1067. chicagomastersingers.org. Sunday May 19 “The man of music”: 1pm and 5pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Kaleidoscope Dance presents a continuum: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $23. (847) 673-6300. northshorecenter.org/. “Baby The Musical” from Théâtre Citadelle: 3 p.m. at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $45. (847) 735-8554. citadelletheatre.org. Pussycat faster with The Midnight Calls: 7:45 p.m. at Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. $20. 21+. vixenmchenry.com/. Tenille Townes with Meg and the Wheelers: 7:30 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $22. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. A Neil Diamond Story with Denny Diamond: 8 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $30 to $40. 12 years and over. (815) 356-9212; rauecenter.org. Mahler's Symphony No. 4 from Symphony 847: 4 p.m. at Vernon Hills High School, 145 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. $10 to $20; free for ages 17 and under. (847) 282-0560. symphony847.org/concerts. Long Grove Chocolate Festival: 12 p.m. in downtown Long Grove. $5. (847) 634-0888. longgrove.org/festival/chocolatefest/. Rods for the Souvenir Car Show: 12 p.m. at Gurnee Mills, 6170 W, Grand Ave., Gurnee. Free. facebook.com and search for Rods for Remembrance Car Show. Chicago Master Singers “Heavenly House”: 3 p.m. at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. $15 to $50. (847) 604-1067. chicagomastersingers.org. Monday May 20 Langhorne Slim and Oliver Wood:8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $35. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Bicycle loft pop-up: 5:30 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. Chicagoland Voices Spring 2024 Concert: 7:30 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20 to $24. (815) 356-9212; rauecenter.org. Tuesday, May 21 Langhorne Slim and Oliver Wood:8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $35. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Pints ​​and Purls: 7 p.m. at Nightshade and Dark's Pandemonium Brewing, 216 W. Clayton, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Bingo evening: 6 p.m. at Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 10 W. Grand Ave. Lake Villa. (847) 979-0600. TimothyOTooles.com. Quiz night: 7 p.m. at Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. (847) 984-2599. TimothyOTooles.com. Quiz night: 6 p.m. at Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee. (847) 249-0800. TimothyOTooles.com. Wednesday 22 May “The man of music”: 1pm and 7.30pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Don Was and the Pan Detroit ensemble: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $35-$45. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Trombone Dave and the Lawn Clippings: 7 p.m. at A Cuban Experience, 119 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Anecdote with Lola Madison and her friends: 7 p.m. at Nightshade and Dark's Pandemonium Brewing, 216 W. Clayton, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Anecdote about the taproom: 7 p.m. at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove. Free. At 360, historic alley. (847) 821-6140; buffalocreekbrewing.com. Quiz night: 6 p.m. at Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 10 W. Grand Ave. Lake Villa. (847) 979-0600. TimothyOTooles.com. Karaoke evening: 7 p.m. at Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee. (847) 249-0800. TimothyOTooles.com. “Baby The Musical” from Théâtre Citadelle: 1 p.m. at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $45. (847) 735-8554. citadelletheatre.org. Thursday May 23 “The man of music”: 7.30pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Electric Six and Supersuckers with Volk: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Billy Nixon: 7 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. John Drake: 6 p.m. at the Wadsworth Inn, 38905 Highwaqy 41, Wadsworth. (847) 249-3770. wadsworthinn.com/. Do you have an event to submit? Send an email to [email protected] at least three weeks before the event.

