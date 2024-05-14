Entertainment
To succeed in life, serve God first, actor Jonathan Roumie tells graduates – Detroit Catholic
WASHINGTON (OSV News) — Actor Jonathan Roumie urged Catholic University of America graduates May 11 to represent Jesus Christ to the world, pray more and surrender to God's will in order to find true success in their life.
“The more you commit (to God), the deeper he takes you. The more you love him, the higher you go. The more you seek him, the wilder your journey becomes,” said Roumie, graduation speaker and honorary doctor. recipient of the university's 135th annual commencement exercises.
“When you serve God first – and not yourself first – that’s when your true success begins.”
Under sunny skies and slightly cool temperatures, nearly 1,280 doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees were awarded during the ceremony held on the east portico of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.
Roumie is best known for playing the role of Jesus in “The Chosen,” a television series about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth distributed worldwide. Now in its fourth season, the series is streaming on multiple platforms, including Prime Video, The CW, Peacock and Netflix.
“You don't have to play Jesus for the world to be Jesus for the world. I realized that just because I play Jesus on a TV show doesn't mean I can or should stop being the Christ for everyone I meet when the cameras go off,” Roumie told the graduates. “We all have the opportunity to represent Him in our own lives, through our actions and choices.”
He also urged graduates to “pray more.” Prayer is our only hope in times of despair,” and he encouraged them, in difficult times, to lean on “the game-changing triumvirate: prayer fasting and repentance.” He also recommended regular prayer of the Divine Mercy Chaplet and the Rosary.
“God can and will use any means necessary to call us to Him,” the actor said.
Roumie, son of a father of Egyptian origin and an Irish mother, was baptized in the Orthodox Church then converted to Catholicism. He is a Eucharistic minister in his parish and sometimes hosts live prayers and recitations of the Divine Mercy Chaplet on Instagram.
He was a keynote speaker at the 2023 March for Life and contributes to Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app that includes Bible readings, novenas, recitation of the rosary, other prayers, music, and more. other features.
In announcing that Roumie would deliver the keynote address and receive an honorary doctorate, the Catholic University said it was doing so in recognition of the actor's “dedication to evangelizing and communicating the faith to millions of people in the world and to firmly live his faith with kindness”. and joy.”
“Millions of people have had their lives improved by Jonathan Roumie through his portrayal of Jesus Christ, his voice on the Hallow app and his numerous appearances where he defends the Catholic faith and the teachings of the Church,” Peter Kilpatrick, the university president, said in a statement before the ceremony. “Jonathan’s work is a testament to how lay Catholics can use their God-given talents to convey messages of hope and belief and bring people closer to God.”
At the start of his speech, the actor joked about his role as Jesus and told the graduates that his speech would be “Sermon on the Mount 2024.”
“The last time I spoke in front of such a large crowd there was bread and fish. I hope you all ate because I have nothing,” he said.
Referring to his honorary degree, Roumie said: “I'm going to milk this degree for all it's worth for the rest of my life – especially for my cousin who is a real doctor and studied medicine. medicine.”
“You have no idea how thrilled my Egyptian father is that his son, who had a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts), now has a PhD. It doesn't matter that it's honorary – he just hears the word” doctorate” and we are good – we might as well wear a stethoscope at this point,” the actor joked as he pulled out a stethoscope and placed it around his neck.
In his speech, Roumie said that it is through the Mass and the Eucharist that “I receive peace and wisdom,” and added that “before I can represent Jesus, I must pray to Jesus.” He added that “the intercession of the Blessed Mary (and) the armor and artillery of the saints in heaven wage war against me every day when I bless myself.”
He encouraged graduates to “preach the Gospel by the life you live, by your actions and by the choices you make,” and made a plea that “for the sake and future of the Blessed Mother the Church, pray for vocations. exist on Earth, especially sacramentally, if vocations are not prayed for and granted by God and the Holy Spirit.
Reminding the Class of 2024 that “Jesus was, is and always will be enough,” Roumie told them, “You did it. You graduated. Congratulations, I bless you, I love you.”
Roumie was one of five recipients of honorary doctorates at the ceremony. The other winners were:
— Rabbi Jack Bemporad, founder and director of the nonprofit Center for Interreligious Understanding of New Jersey as well as director of the John Paul II Center for Interreligious Dialogue and professor of interreligious studies at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas of Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome.
— John Finnis, professor emeritus at Oxford University and the University of Notre Dame Law School, well known as a legal philosopher who has made important contributions to ethics and moral theology and is considered one of the most important Catholic scholars of law and theology. political thinkers of the last half century.
— Father Piotr Nawrot, priest of the Missionaries of the Divine Word and AUC alumnus, musicologist and member of the theology faculty at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznan, Poland, and renowned for his discovery and research on the music of the Renaissance and Baroque left behind. by Jesuit priests in Bolivia.
— Teresa Pitt Green, a well-known advocate for those harmed by abuse in the Church and co-founder of Spirit Fire, an association of survivors of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy and others with authority in the Church. the Church, and vice-president. president of Healing and Restoration Ministries at St. Edmund's Retreat on Enders Island, Mystic, Connecticut.
Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington, who serves as chancellor of the university, offered the invocation at the graduation and, praising the God of wisdom, prayed that “all who seek the truth may know, who are the truth itself and keep you”. your law which is eternal life.
Noting that the ceremony took place the day before Mother's Day, Karna Lozoya, AUC vice president of university communications who served as master of ceremonies, recognized the graduates' mothers and said, “on behalf of the whole university, thank you for everything you have done for all of us and especially for your children. »
Kirkpatrick extended “his sincere congratulations to all of our graduates and their families and especially to our moms and dads,” and called the graduation “the culmination of years of planning, sacrifice and perseverance.” .
“Today we send you into the world and let me assure you that the world is in great need of your light. Without light, we would stumble in this world in darkness,” he said. “Do not be afraid. You have been well prepared for this task.”
CUA, comprised of 12 schools, was established in 1887 as the national university of the Catholic Church in the United States. It is the only higher education institution founded by American bishops.
|
