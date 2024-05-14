Connect with us

Strictly Come Dancing wins BAFTA TV Awards Best Entertainment in its 20th anniversary year as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman thank fans for their 'greatest birthday present'

Main actress

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Netflix

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – Sky Atlantic

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly – ITVX

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley – BBC One – WINNER

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests – BBC One

Main actor

Brian Cox, relief – Sky Atlantic

Dominic West, The Crown – Netflix

Kane Robinson, Top Boy-Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project – Sky Max

Steve Coogan, Judgment – BBC One

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One – WINNER

Supporting actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – Netflix

Harriet Walter, Estate – Sky Atlantic

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix – WINNER

Lesley Manville, The Crown – Netflix

Nico Parker, The Last of Us – Sky Atlantic

Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley – BBC One

Supporting actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley – BBC One

Anna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One

Harris Dickinson, Murder at the End of the World – Disney+

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses – Apple TV+

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Sky Atlantic – WINNER

Salim Daw, The Crown – Netflix

Female performance in a comedy

Bridget Christie, The Change – Channel 4

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops – BBC One – WINNER

Mirad Tyers, Extraordinary – Disney+

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers – Sky Atlantic

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary – Disney+

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers – Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming in Black – BBC Three

David Tennant, Good Omens – Prime Video

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops – BBC One

Jamie Demetriou, A Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou – Netflix

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky Max

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice – BBC Three – WINNER

Drama series

Gold – BBC One

Happy Valley – BBC One

Slow Horses – Apple TV+

Top Boy – Netflix – WINNER

Limited drama

Best Interests – BBC One

Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Netflix

The Long Shadow – ITV1

The Sixth Commandment – BBC One – WINNER

Scripted comedy

Big Boys – Channel 4

Dreaming in Black – BBC Three

Extraordinary – Disney+

Girls So Brave – BBC Three – WINNER

Soap

Victim – BBC One – WINNER

EastEnders – BBC One

Emmerdale-ITV1

Entertainment program

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas – Apple TV+

Later with Jools Holland – BBC Two

The Big Michael McIntyre Show – BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One – WINNER

Entertainment show

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! -ITV1

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's big meals – Dave

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – BBC One

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett – Channel 4 – WINNER

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh versus – Sky Max

Comedy animation program

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Late Night Lycett – Channel 4

Rob and Romesh vs. – Sky Max – WINNER

Would I lie to you? -BBC One

