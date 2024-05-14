Entertainment
Strictly Come Dancing wins BAFTA TV Awards Best Entertainment in its 20th anniversary year as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman thank fans for their 'greatest birthday present'
Main actress
Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Netflix
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – Sky Atlantic
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly – ITVX
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley – BBC One – WINNER
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests – BBC One
Main actor
Brian Cox, relief – Sky Atlantic
Dominic West, The Crown – Netflix
Kane Robinson, Top Boy-Netflix
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project – Sky Max
Steve Coogan, Judgment – BBC One
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One – WINNER
Bella Ramsey was nominated in the lead actress category for The Last of Us
Supporting actress
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – Netflix
Harriet Walter, Estate – Sky Atlantic
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix – WINNER
Lesley Manville, The Crown – Netflix
Nico Parker, The Last of Us – Sky Atlantic
Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley – BBC One
Supporting actor
Amit Shah, Happy Valley – BBC One
Anna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment – BBC One
Harris Dickinson, Murder at the End of the World – Disney+
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses – Apple TV+
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Sky Atlantic – WINNER
Salim Daw, The Crown – Netflix
Female performance in a comedy
Bridget Christie, The Change – Channel 4
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops – BBC One – WINNER
Mirad Tyers, Extraordinary – Disney+
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers – Sky Atlantic
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary – Disney+
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers – Channel 4
David Tennant is up for male lead in a comedy for Good Omens
Male performance in a comedy
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming in Black – BBC Three
David Tennant, Good Omens – Prime Video
Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops – BBC One
Jamie Demetriou, A Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou – Netflix
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky Max
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice – BBC Three – WINNER
Drama series
Gold – BBC One
Happy Valley – BBC One
Slow Horses – Apple TV+
Top Boy – Netflix – WINNER
Limited drama
Best Interests – BBC One
Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Netflix
The Long Shadow – ITV1
The Sixth Commandment – BBC One – WINNER
Scripted comedy
Big Boys – Channel 4
Dreaming in Black – BBC Three
Extraordinary – Disney+
Girls So Brave – BBC Three – WINNER
Netflix's Demon 79 (Black Mirror) Is Set for Limited Drama
Soap
Victim – BBC One – WINNER
EastEnders – BBC One
Emmerdale-ITV1
Entertainment program
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas – Apple TV+
Later with Jools Holland – BBC Two
The Big Michael McIntyre Show – BBC One
Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One – WINNER
Entertainment show
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! -ITV1
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's big meals – Dave
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – BBC One
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett – Channel 4 – WINNER
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh versus – Sky Max
Comedy animation program
The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Late Night Lycett – Channel 4
Rob and Romesh vs. – Sky Max – WINNER
Would I lie to you? -BBC One
