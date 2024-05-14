Eight Is Enough Actor Willie Aames, Natalie Grace Topline Armageddon Road Dark Comedy (Exclusive)





Willie Aamesbest known for his teenage acting roles in Eight is enough And Charles in chargeset to star alongside Natalie Grace in dark comedy Road to Armageddon. Indie, written, directed and produced by Karen Lam, is filming in British Columbia. Set in Las Vegas in 1976, Road to Armageddon follows a hapless ex-con hired by a mob boss to drive his girlfriend around for a night out, only to discover that his passenger dies of a cocaine overdose. More from The Hollywood Reporter After his body is picked up by one of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, the driver is convinced to take him to what will be Armageddon in the Nevada desert. Opiate Pictures Inc. and Black Moon Media are producing the film which will use miniature sets created by Gary Young (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, The predator And Godzilla) which will be projected onto a volumetric LED wall that the actors will use as a backdrop for their performances. The desired effect is to create an imaginary world based on hyper-reality. This film combines traditional cinematic techniques with cutting-edge technology, just like the story itself. It's 1976, but seen through the prism of 2024, Lam explains in a press release. The Vancouver-based director has previously starred in feature films like Stained, Evangeline And The Curse of Willow Song. In television, Lam directed a true-crime documentary series for Investigation Discovery and wrote scripts for Syfy and Netflix on the series. Van Helsing And Ghost Wars. Kate Kroll will share producer credits on Road to Armageddon with Lam. The best of the Hollywood Reporter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/eight-enough-actor-willie-aames-160049431.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos