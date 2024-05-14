Parmalee to perform at the UP State Fair on August 17 | News, Sports, Jobs





ESCANABA — The UP State Fair has announced the next act in its full lineup of grandstand entertainment, presented by Island Resort and Casino. The band Parmalee will take the stage on Saturday August 17. As the most played act/group on country radio in 2023, Parmalee is one of country music's most successful artists with four #1 singles, multiple platinum records, and over a billion streams to date. Requirement. Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and their lifelong friend Josh McSwain (guitar/keyboard), the North Carolina natives initially dominated the charts with “Caroline” followed by their Platinum certified #1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the way.” They followed with “Take my name” which was Billboard's most played country song of 2022. They recently scored their third consecutive No. 1 single with “Girl in Mine” which is the 8th most played country song by Billboard in 2023. These three #1s and 15 other tracks are available on their new album, “For you 2.” Known for his distinct family harmony, irresistible melodies and surefire radio favorites, Parmalee has, not so quietly, become one of the genre's most undeniable contemporary country hitmakers. For more information, visit: http://www.parmaleemusic.com. The members of the band Parmalee went through some tough times together during their early days. In September 2010, with “Caroline” a staple of their live shows, Parmalee was playing as many shows as possible in preparation for coming to Nashville and presenting to labels the following month. One night, the band played a set for 15 people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and earned $15. They were traveling in a camper van equipped with bunks and parked on site. Scott was in his bunk when there was a knock on the bus door. Matt opened the door and was greeted with a gun to his head. “Two guys wearing bandanas came into the RV yelling, ‘Give me the money’.” » Matt said. “I said, ‘I don’t have any money. I have no money.'” The thief fired his gun into the camper. Matt yelled for Scott, who had his carry permit and pistol hidden under his bunk. Scott came out from behind to defuse the situation and, while eliminating the two attackers, he was shot three times. “So here we are at the highest point of our career, just thinking we're going to get a record deal,” Scott said. “Then all this happens in a flash, and he’s on the couch, bleeding.” » added Matt. Scott was flown to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the middle of the night and received two blood transfusions in transit. When his bandmates arrived at the hospital, they were told Scott had a five percent chance of survival. The drummer was in a coma for 10 days and spent another 30 days in the hospital recovering. Five months later, he took the stage to play a showcase with Parmalee for Stoney Creek Records – who signed them immediately. Matt summarized: “That’s just part of our story – what we’ve been through and what we’ve been through.” Gold Circle tickets for the Parmalee show on Saturday, August 17 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) go on sale Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from title sponsor, Island Resort and Casino, at the address http: //www.islandresortandcasino.com/entertainment. General seating for all grandstand events is free with entry to the fair. To purchase early admission to the UP State Fair, please visit upstatefair.net. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

