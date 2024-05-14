Alec Baldwin's Gunsmith in 'Rust' Calls for Release as Actor Prepares for Manslaughter Trial





Hannah Gutierrez Reed has asked to be released from prison pending an appeal of her manslaughter conviction, Fox News Digital can confirm. Gunsmith Rust's legal team plans to appeal jury instruction issues initially raised in a post-conviction motion, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. "Ms. Gutierrez Reed requests to be released while she appeals, as if her appeal is successful she will have served most or all of her sentence anyway, rendering much of the appeal meaningless," wrote his lawyer, Jason Bowles. . "She does not pose a danger to the community or a flight risk." ALEC BALDWIN PROBABLY NERVOUS FOR RUST TRIAL AFTER GUNMIER FOUND GUILTY OF MANSlaughter: EXPERT Gutierrez Reed worked on the set of "Rust" where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot after an armed actor, Alec Baldwin, was freed. Hutchins was setting up a close-up when a gun Alec Baldwin was holding discharged. A judge sentenced Gutierrez Reed to the maximum 18 months after a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year. "Despite all the fanfare, experts and accusations that have taken place for over two years, we were able to seat a jury of his peers who confirmed that they could listen to the evidence received in court, determine the facts and apply laws," Sommer said before issuing his decision. "They found Ms. Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter." Sommer criticized Gutierrez Reed's calls for jail, noting that the gunsmith talked to someone about how "it was ruining her modeling career." LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS "I consider what you did to be a serious and violent offense," Sommer said after the sentencing. "This was committed in a physically violent manner. A fatal shot fired with your recklessness when you knew your actions were reasonably likely to result in serious harm." "You were the gunsmith, the one who stands between a safe weapon and a weapon capable of killing someone. You alone turned a safe weapon into a deadly weapon. Without you, Mrs. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his my partner and a little boy would have his mother, please take her. Gutierrez Reed's lawyers argued that she was not eligible for any prison time because of her "lack of criminal history," her "personal character traits" and the gunsmith's young age. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The request for Gutierrez Reed's release pending appeal comes as Baldwin prepares for his own manslaughter trial. Baldwin will be in court in July for his trial. Jury selection will begin July 9, according to New Mexico courts. The trial is expected to last until July 19. Baldwin's legal team filed three separate motions to dismiss the indictment. A hearing on the first motion will be held virtually on May 17.

