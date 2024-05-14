YouTube CEO: Emmys should welcome creators

It's time for a creator to win an Emmy.

You might not expect MrBeast to be on the same stage as Jeremy Allen White. But if you think creators are just recording vlogs from their bedrooms, then I have big news. Creators have writers' rooms, production teams, and business strategies. They develop programming that is not only popular and relevant: it pushes boundaries.

Creators are defining a new era of entertainment. And they deserve the same praise as other creative professionals.

Some might argue that expanding the Primetime Emmys to include consideration of creators would harm its rich history or diminish its cultural significance. But recognizing the work of creators is the best way for the Television Academy to continue its legacy of honoring modern culture, while building a bridge to the next generation of viewers.

When the Academy first meeting in 1946, television was still a new medium. Over the years, the awards expanded as television evolved, adding categories such as reality competitions and short-form comedies. Given the massive cultural shifts of recent years, it is time for the Academy to evolve again, or risk becoming out of step with the mainstream.

Honoring creators will not take away from others who receive well-deserved recognition. Instead, it will add to the celebration by including everyone which deserves consideration in the current Emmy categories. And in the coming years, the Academy may consider expanding its categories to cover the full entertainment gamut.

The Emmys celebrate the best in television and should reflect what viewers actually watch on their television screens.

Today, when we come home and turn on the television to watch it with our friends and family, we open YouTube. Numbers show the passage to the living room: YouTube is number one in streaming watch time in the United States

The number of top creators whose majority of their viewing time comes from television has increased by more than 400% in the last three years.

People around the world love watching creators as much as traditional media. If viewers don't differentiate between these categories, neither should the Emmys.

More and more, viewers are turning to creators who are reinventing our favorite genres, like The hot ones. Sean Evans' YouTube talk show launched in 2015 with a premise based around spicy chicken wings, and it's now a hit. It has garnered over 3 billion views and features a regular rotation of celebrity guests.

Or take Hello mythical, a groundbreaking variety show that creators Rhett and Link launched 12 years ago. They now have more than 18 million subscribers.

I visited Rhett and Link's studio last year and was blown away by the speed of their creativity and their strategies for responding to viewer feedback. Traditional shows have to wait until their next season to learn from their audience, but creators can instantly change their approach based on fan feedback and sophisticated analytics.

From months-long live streams to Shorts, creators are always pushing the boundaries. Now, they're doing the unexpected again by developing long-form episodic shows on their YouTube channels. Michelle Khare Challenge accepted is beautifully shot in 4K with a cinematic approach that documents his exhilarating adventures. And viewers responded enthusiastically. The series has received 640 million views.

Creators start cultural trends and attract large audiences, but they also accomplish something even more important. They lead us into the future of entertainment and move the industry forward. As we enter a new era driven by AI, creators continue to lead the way. They're jumping in to make the most of this moment, even if traditional studios are still navigating the path forward. Creators see the potential of AI to amplify, augment and evolve their creativity. They use AI tools to expand their reach and translate their videos into other languages ​​with just a click.

On YouTube, creators are already experimenting with AI in ways that push the boundaries of creativity. As karenxchengcreating a beautiful origami world or the anime scene that Hallway Team filmed in live action then converted into animation with AI.

Creators are the new Hollywood. They take over television screens and find large audiences. This places the entertainment industry at a crossroads. If creators aren't recognized by the Emmys, then we have to wonder if these awards represent the future of television or simply its past.

The Television Academy has long been considered the pinnacle of creativity. To remain relevant and become a leader in the digital age of entertainment, the Emmys should celebrate all kinds of content, especially creators whose storytelling moves culture forward.

Neal Mohan is the CEO of YouTube.