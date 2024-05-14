Entertainment
Non-Bollywood Indian films will shine at the Cannes Film Festival
The Hindi film industry, or Bollywood, is often used to refer to India's filmmaking prowess. But the country also has a thriving regional film industry that produces blockbusters in multiple languages, as evidenced by last year's Oscar-winning Telugu-language film. €€€.
India also has a long and rich history of independent cinema. Although often overshadowed by mainstream hits, a new appreciation is growing thanks to the accessibility provided by streaming services.
The Cannes Film Festival, which begins Tuesday, recognizes this change.
For the first time in 30 years, an Indian film will compete for the coveted Palme d'Or. Payal Kapadia's Everything we imagine as light faces the films of the great cinema Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis), Palme d’Or veteran David Cronenberg (The Shrouds) and Oscar nominee Yorgos Lanthimos (Kinds of Kindness), among others.
The Malayalam film follows two nurses in Mumbai who, troubled by their relationships, decide to take a road trip to a beach town where they find a space to manifest all their dreams.
Kapadia is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival. In 2021, A night without knowing anything, an exploration of college life in India, won the best documentary award at Directors' Fortnight, a side event of the festival. This was preceded by Afternoon cloudshis slice-of-life short film set in Mumbai, which was the only Indian film screened at Cannes in 2017.
Only one Indian film has ever won the Palme d'Or, in 1946. Chetan Anand's film Necha Nagarwhich explored the divide between rich and poor, was an adaptation of Maxim Gorky's 1902 play. The lower depths.
Another notable Indian film at Cannes this year is Santosh, which will compete in the Un Certain Regard section. It is one of around 20 films from around the world, selected for their unusual styles and non-traditional stories.
The first feature film by Anglo-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, Santosh is set in rural northern India and follows a newly widowed woman who inherits her husband's job as a police constable under a government scheme. Despite her inexperience, she becomes involved in an investigation when a young girl from a lower caste is found raped and murdered.
The famous Indian cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan will also receive the Pierre Angenieux Prize this year. Named after the French inventor of modern zoom lenses, this annual award recognizes the best cinematographers each year.
Considered one of India's finest filmmakers, Sivan, who started his career in Kerala, has also directed many acclaimed films, including Halo (1996), The terrorist (1998) and Parambha (2007). A founding member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers, Sivan is the first Indian to receive the Pierre Angénieux Award and will also host a masterclass at Cannes.
“Marked by tireless passion and exceptional talent, Santosh Sivan’s journey is a testament to the power of artistic vision,” lens manufacturer Angenieux said when announcing this year’s winner. “His work has influenced countless filmmakers and captivated audiences, making him an unforgettable icon in the annals of world cinema.”
At Directors' Fortnight, attendees will also be able to see Sister MidnightKaran Kandhari's debut feature film, starring acclaimed actress Radhika Apte.
In the dark comedy, Apte plays Uma, a small-town misfit who is trying to settle into her new life after an arranged marriage.
I hope people can watch this strange film to witness the wonder that is Radhika Apte. To me, she's the closest thing to Buster Keaton or Toshiro Mifune resurrected, Kandhari said. Deadline last week.
There is also that of Maisam Ali Retiredscreening at Acid or at the Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema, a space dedicated to independent cinema.
Set in picturesque Ladakh in northern India, it tells the story of a middle-aged man trying to return home to a mountain town for his brother's funeral.
I didn't know the director was young, because when you see the film, it's incredibly deep, really mature, said Pamela Varela, one of the Acids programmers. New York Times. It’s really someone’s film. You see it from the first sequence, which is incredible.
The Cannes Film Festival runs until May 25
