Veteran Marathi actor Satish Joshi dies while performing on stage in Rangostav; friends and fans mourn their loss | Regional News





Renowned Marathi actor and theater veteran Satish Joshi breathed his last while performing on stage on Sunday. The veteran actor, famous for his versatile roles on television and theatre, suddenly collapsed during a performance at the Rangotsav event, Mumbai, shocking the audience. The news of the theater actor's untimely demise has left the Marathi entertainment industry in shock. His close friend and fellow actor Rajesh Deshpande took to Facebook to announce the tragic news. “Our main friend, actor Satish Joshi, died today on stage in Rangotsav. He had also acted. Om Shanti Om! “, he wrote. Deshpande further clarified, “Please note that this incident did not take place in the show of Srijan The Creation. » According to his account, Joshi made an appearance at the Girgaon Theater in Madhyandi Brahmin Sabha at 11 am. The actor reportedly became “agitated” on stage soon after, leading to his immediate transfer to Harkisan Das Hospital, where he breathed his last. ALSO READ SS Rajamouli comes from Dubai to vote, Jr NTR waits patiently at the polls, Allu Arjun surrounded by security: Telugu celebrities have voted. Watch An outpouring of condolences from actors, fans and the theater fraternity has since poured in on social media. Deshpande's post received tributes from her followers, who expressed their sadness and paid tribute to Joshi's remarkable talent. Satish Joshi, the audience will always remember you. A heartfelt tribute from all theater artists and writers,” one comment read. ALSO READ Ya Sanjay Leela Bhansali ko mamu banaya: Sharmin Segal says she gave 16 auditions for Heeramandi as she answers question on Kapil Sharma's nepotism Joshi's illustrious career spans television serials, plays and films, leaving an unforgettable mark on the Marathi entertainment industry. Her performances in serials such as Bhagyalakshmi, which aired on Zee Marathi, resonated with audiences and critics alike. Under the direction of director Virendra Pradhan, Joshi shone in Sahitya Sangh's production of the play Machhakatika. As the industry mourns the loss of the veteran actor, his dedication to his craft and profound impact on the Marathi entertainment and theater scene will be remembered for years to come.

