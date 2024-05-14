Mark Damon, actor of House of Usher and spaghetti westerns, dies at 91 | Entertainment

Veteran film actor and producer Marc Damonperhaps best known for starring in Roger Corman1960s gothic horror film House of Usher, is dead. He was 91 years old.
As reported The Hollywood ReporterDamon died on Sunday (May 12) of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, according to his daughter, Alexis Damon Ribaut.
Born on April 22, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, Damon's acting career began with minor roles in the classic 1950s television series. Gang Hunters, Meet Corliss ArcherAnd I led 3 lives. He signed with 20th Century Fox in 1956 and continued his work in television, appearing in Cavalcade of America, Alfred Hitchcock presentsAnd Tales from Wells Fargo.
His big break came in the 1960 horror film House of Usherwhere he played alongside Vincent Price, Myrna FaheyAnd Harry Ellerbe. Damon won the Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer for his portrayal of Philip Winthrop. The film was directed by Roger Corman, died Thursday May 10.
Mark Damon in House of Usher; The Everett Collection
After a few more small roles in television series such as National velvet, ZorroAnd Lock up, Damon moved to Italy where he was familiar with spaghetti westerns and starred in films including The Reluctant Saint (1962), The Young Riders (1963), The Shortest Day (1963), Black Sabbath (1963), 100 Horseman (1964), Secret Agent 777 (1965), Dio, Come Ti Amo! (1966) ), AndJohnny Gold (1966).
Damon left acting in the late 1970s and entered the world of independent sales and production. He founded the Producers Sales Organization to sell American films to international distributors and helped bring greater visibility to independent films.
As a producer, Damon has worked on films such as The boat, The never-ending story, Nine 1/2 weeks,8 million ways to die,Short circuit,The Lost Boys,The jungle Book,Lone Survivor,Beyond all reasonable doubt, and much more. He also won an Oscar in 2005 for his work on the Charlize Theron-with a film about a serial killer Monster.
Most recently, Damon served as executive producer of the 2023 films. Quick Charlie And Rumble in the darkness. His last on-screen acting role came in the 1997 film. Liar.
