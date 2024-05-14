Interview: Actor Hoa Xuande talks about rediscovering passion and reconnecting with language in “The Sympathizer”

I don't know if I've ever gone off on this type of tangent with skill before, at least in an interview. Then again, opportunities for me to cover people of Vietnamese descent in the industry have always been few and far between. In this sense, the Zoom session with actor Hoa Xuande was an anomaly, due to the fact that The sympathizer the novel was adapted for the cinema.

At one point in our conversation, we guessed (or is it reinserting?) the diacritics above our names. We switched between English and Vietnamese. I have already called him Ho; it was his turn to decipher mine:

So, you are Nguyen L, eh?

No, it's just Nguyen. I do not know what to do [Theres no tilde].

Ch. Nguyen khng c du g? [Theres no tone mark above Nguyn?]

D [Yes]. I only have the hat, but there's no wind on it. Just a circumflex.

I think my cousin's name is Nguyen Nguyen!

It's very interesting.

In the HBO and A24s series based on the Pulitzer-winning work of Viet Thanh Nguyen, Hoa Xuande plays the lead role of a half-French, half-Vietnamese spy tasked with a mission that sees him jumping between cultures and the ideals. The series' showrunners are Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, with Park in the director's chair for the first three episodes.

About his last name, Xuande (or anh Ho, as I, or someone familiar with Vietnamese naming conventions, would refer to him) said: I gave my middle name, Xun, my last name to professional purposes, to be able to work, really, many years ago. I just went with it and stuck with it. Oddly enough, Shawn-Day feels even more natural to say it now.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Xuande: Plus, I can never understand honorifics… Do I call you anh or ch or…? [Writers note: anh is brother, but older in age; ch is uncle.]

Nguyen L: I'm younger than you, so it should be them. [also brother, but younger]. I wanted to call you anh Ha.

Hoa Xuandé: I see.

L: Thanks for asking. VSm Mr. Ha.

Xuande: It's okay. [No worries, brother].

L: Back to business, what do we think of the series so far?

Xuande: I feel good… but I don't really know how to feel either, to be honest [laughs]. It's weird, I know. I try to distance myself from it a little to gain objectivity, to be able to watch people tell me in their own way, see how they interpret it, how things have impacted them.

I've seen the episodes several times now and reading the reviews and people's reactions to them has been a joy. It's great to see how people are receiving them, and it's been pretty positive. I feel good about it.

L: I'm glad you're happy. But it must have been surreal… Creating some distance between you as a performer and now you as a spectator seeing you perform.

Xuande: I guess that's the problem. I guess each actor has their own process and their own way of handling it. When I first got into acting and I've been doing it for a good 10 years now, I love being able to express myself in a way that I never had before. Through another character, through another story. Or playing roles of people or even myself that I wasn't aware existed, or finding ways in which I can, you know, be something…or be something else. It's almost like the freedom to potentially live what I feel is my true self. And when I do that, it feels good.

For the series, I spent six, almost seven months of pre-production and production there. And then end it on the last day, walk away from it, realize that it's all over… It's like you start a relationship, put your whole being into it while knowing that it's going to end, love it all until at the end and then put an end to it. So watching it all again is strange for me because I remember what it was like, but without the feelings of the moment. I'm usually pretty uncomfortable watching myself, but I want to watch myself for my work. I need to give myself enough distance to look at things objectively again. I'm still not there!

L: We are indeed our own worst critics!

Xuande: Yes, especially when I look at my choices, my acting. But I have to walk away, because it's done, it can't be changed. You always get to a place where you look back and find out that you could have made better choices, but they were right at the time.

L: I firmly believe that there is no real final version and that what you have published is only the first, most successful version.

Xuande: I love it. It's a great way for all artists to look at the work they've created.

L: This project is of course a big leap for you, professionally. But how did you and the theater bug meet?

Xuande: I would say I'm committed to it. For a lot of my early years of life or school, I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do. I didn't even know what following your passion meant because I didn't feel like I had one. I was hanging out with a group of friends who, through working at a bar, then introduced me to people in the acting and acting world.

I have always loved languages. Read and write. Then once I started exploring that a little more, I did amateur theater, I took acting classes, this, that and the other. I started doing it more, and then I felt like it was the passion that everyone was talking about throughout school. I think it was probably one of the first times I felt passionate about something. Then I said to myself, “I’m going to commit to this, come hell or high water.”

L: This must be your greatest interaction with the Vietnamese language, I bet.

Xuande: Yeah! I didn't grow up speaking it, but I grew up around it hearing it from my parents. I could always understand it and I knew what they were saying to me, but I never spoke it. It was always a part of me, but I kind of refrained from using it because I felt like it would only be a part of me when I needed it, you know? For this project, I didn't start from scratch, but I was the first at this basic level and progressed until I felt confident speaking it. I have never spoken so much Vietnamese in my life, let alone in six months or with strangers. Even my parents hadn't heard me speak Vietnamese that much! [laughs]

But the process gave me a sense of confidence and pride. I guess I discovered another side of myself that I had been hiding for so long, so to speak. I appreciate everything I was able to remember to be able to communicate with my parents at this time. I always speak half and half, but I think they were amazed at how comfortable I feel now, responding in Vietnamese and listening to me speak it. I wasn't before. I will always answer them in English.

I'm also very aware that my Vietnamese has been a bit diluted in its own way. But it's obviously something that's been a part of me for, you know, my whole life. I guess what I'm trying to say is that I'm really happy to have had the opportunity to fully embrace and speak my language that is truly a part of me.

L: Then again, I think it would be fair to say that Vietnamese is not the easiest language to learn. There are tones…

Xuande: They're tough! What are they… ng [tilde] or salvation [hook above] …these to me are so similar that I sometimes can't tell them apart.

And then, you know, if you are ngi Bc [Northern Vietnamese], you would adhere more to grammar and tones. But if you are ngi Nam [Southern Vietnamese]like my father [my dad and mom], then you don't do it as much. Now my parents told me I have a Min Ty accent [Western region]. I grew up with my accent and I don't realize that it's actually, you know, a dilution of Min Ty's, which is already very… bastard. You know what I'm saying? Now I could be wrong!

L: Ha!

Xuande: It's true! Obviously I'm no expert, but someone who grew up hearing enough to know the differences can't necessarily always tell them apart either. I can't imagine how foreigners would feel. It would be so strange for them. When I try to explain it to them, I say that the northern Vietnamese accent is closest to, say, Queens English, while the southern accent is more relaxed or more comfortable to speak.

I had a tutor who taught me, for two weeks, the basics of grammar, reading and writing. I used to say things like, for the word, go ahead [rice]…you need to press more on that g sound, it's not r. I was so confused because my whole life I was, n cm ti no c rOh ok ? and I got, No, that's not an r, get away from that r and I said, Wait, what do you mean, I've been using that my whole life?! It was really eye-opening to relearn my language. Correctly.

L: I find the Captains' interactions with reporter Sonny (Alan Trong) the most interesting. I find that even though the captain likes to stay hidden to do things, here is a guy whose job and goal is to reveal things…

Xuande: Firstly, as an actor, working with Alan, I felt like we had such a deep connection because of our position in this industry and now we had a huge opportunity. When we first met in rehearsal and worked on scenes together, we instantly clicked.

Our characters are interesting in the sense that Alan and I once said we were raised the same way and believed the same things… but we just approach our causes differently. The Captain chooses to sabotage and play politics from below while Sonny decides to tackle things head on and then allow the community to see him.

L: What do you do next?

Xuande: I'm on a little break! I continue to push for this and can't wait to see how people receive the series once all episodes are available. But there are some things that I'm looking at, but in general, I would like the opportunity to tell the rest of this novel. Otherwise, I would love to tell stories similar to this one, or at least ones that will make you think later.

L:Cm Mr. Ha! THANKS!

Xuande: Cm n em. It's nice to chat with you.

L: By the way, if you're ever in town, let me know and I'll show you around.

Xuande: I would love that. I would love to come back to Vietnam. Me and the cast, once it was finished, we all went to Vietnam for a month. It was really fun, but also, culturally, it felt like all the pieces came together. I would love to do this again.

L: I spoke to Fred Nguyen Khan and Duy Nguyn [playing The Captains childhood friends, Bn and Mn, respectively] and I promised it would be nhYou friends when we meet.

Xuande: I can join you all!

The sympathizeralso known as Volunteeris currently on Max with new episodes every Sunday.