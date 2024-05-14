Bollywood's Most Famous On-Screen Lehengas





Bollywood films are synonymous with grandeur and the reason to feature grand costumes and sets only increases if the film has a wedding sequence.

While we have seen some splendid wedding sets in Bwood films, our B-town divas have also flaunted some of the best wedding lehengas.

Bollywood films have a huge influence on our lives, be it fitness, fashion or relationships.

Bridal fashion is yet another thing that we all love to copy from our stars and why not, after all, our divas have worn some of the best lehengas on screen.

From Madhuri Dixit's green lehenga in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun to Kareena Kapoor's stunning outfit in Kabhie Kushi Kabhie Gham, here's a look at the lehengas that have taken the fashion industry by storm. Madhuri said Topping the list is Madhuris' stunning green lehenga in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. The green blouse perfectly complemented the plain white skirt while the jewelry and hairstyle completed her look in style. Kareena Kapoor The pink Poos lehenga in K3G was a huge hit not only for the flowy skirt and the gorgeous color, but also for the asymmetrical blouse, which later became a huge style statement. Kajol Kajol, as Simran in DDLJ, stole our hearts not only with her innocent looks and acting but also with her fashion choices in the film. The shocking green lehenga she wore in the song Mehendi lava ke Rakhna was the talk of the day. Rani Mukerji Rani is one actress who can pull off a lehenga with ease. The stunning red lehenga she wore in the opening scene of Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna is sure to be every bride's dream outfit! Sonam Kapoor Sonam's subtle white lehenga in the film Aisha may have gone unnoticed, but it certainly wasn't a bad choice! We also love how her hairstyle and jewelry kept it simple and sweet.

