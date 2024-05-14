9-1-1 crew member Rico Priem killed in early morning crash





A veteran crewman was killed early Saturday morning when his SUV left the highway and overturned, according to IATSE and the California Highway Patrol. Rico Priem, 66, was driving home after a 14-hour day on the set of the ABC series “9-1-1” when the accident occurred, according to his union. Priem was heading north on Highway 57 at Via Verde Drive in San Dimas when his Toyota Highlander left the road, went up an embankment and flipped onto its roof, according to the CHP. The accident was reported at 4:27 a.m. The SUV came to rest in the right lane on its roof. Priem was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was released by the Los Angeles County medical examiner. “Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” Matt Loeb, president of the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees, said in a statement. “We work to support the families of our members, their colleagues and colleagues. Safety in all aspects of the work carried out by our members is our highest priority and we will assist in any investigation in any way possible. 20th Television, which produces “9-1-1,” also expressed its condolences. “On behalf of the studio and everyone at 9-1-1, we send our sincere and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rico Priem,” the studio said. Production ended at 4:06 a.m., according to a union official. IATSE has long been concerned that long workdays put crew members at risk of falling asleep when they drive home. Brent Hershman, a cameraman, died in 1997 while returning home from a 19-hour day in “Pleasantville.” Hershman's death sparked calls for shorter work days. In 2021, the union nearly went on strike over this issue, with a particular focus on concerns about “Fraturdays” – late Friday shifts that last until Saturday morning. The union won a 54-hour weekend rest period as part of the contract, intended to reduce Saturday hours. Priem, a member of Local 80, worked as a daytime “9-1-1” player and had worked two 14-hour days in a row, according to the union official. “We are fully committed to the safety and well-being of all our members and express our deepest condolences to the member’s family,” IATSE said in its statement. “Workers have a reasonable expectation that they will be able to get to work and return home safely. No one should find themselves in dangerous circumstances while trying to make a living. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the CHP. IATSE is in the third week of negotiations on its basic agreement, which are expected to conclude on Thursday. Once again, working hours should be a topic of discussion.

