Chetan Chandra: Actor Chetan Chandra attacked by 20 men in road rage incident in Karnataka | Bangalore News







Based on Chandra's complaint, cops arrested two men from Kaggalipura.

However, the spouse of one of the men filed a complaint against Chandra, accusing him of beating her, prompting the group to attack the actor.

Chandra has acted in PUC, Jaatre and Rajadhani, among other films.

Trouble began when a motorcycle and Chandra's car collided near Somanahalli at 8 p.m. A heated argument broke out between Kiran Kumar, who was riding a bike, and Chandra. Both left the scene in anger.

A little later, Kiran and his passenger Harish spotted Chandra's car near a bakery in Kaggalipura. The three had another round of arguments and in no time a group gathered and beat Chandra. With a bleeding nose and facial injuries, Chandra recorded her version of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

Meanwhile, Kiran's wife Aishwaraya told police that Chandra abused and attacked her near the bakery when she tried to intervene during the fight. When Chandra allegedly showed him his middle finger, the crowd beat him, according to the complaint.

While Chandra's attackers were booked under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), Chandra was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (outrage to the modesty of women).

According to an investigator, Chandra was returning from a temple when the incident took place. His friend was with him at the time. We have registered the file and the counter-file. We arrested Kiran, an employee of a private company from Kaggalipura, and Harish and released them on bail. Once Chandra recovers from her injuries, we will record her statement regarding Aishwarya's complaint, the officer said. BENGALURU: Kannada movie actor Chetan Chandra was injured after a group of around 20 men thrashed him near Kaggalipura, Kanakapura taluk, on Sunday evening.Based on Chandra's complaint, cops arrested two men from Kaggalipura.However, the spouse of one of the men filed a complaint against Chandra, accusing him of beating her, prompting the group to attack the actor.Chandra has acted in PUC, Jaatre and Rajadhani, among other films.Trouble began when a motorcycle and Chandra's car collided near Somanahalli at 8 p.m. A heated argument broke out between Kiran Kumar, who was riding a bike, and Chandra. Both left the scene in anger.A little later, Kiran and his passenger Harish spotted Chandra's car near a bakery in Kaggalipura. The three had another round of arguments and in no time a group gathered and beat Chandra. With a bleeding nose and facial injuries, Chandra recorded her version of the incident and uploaded it on social media.Meanwhile, Kiran's wife Aishwaraya told police that Chandra abused and attacked her near the bakery when she tried to intervene during the fight. When Chandra allegedly showed him his middle finger, the crowd beat him, according to the complaint.While Chandra's attackers were booked under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), Chandra was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (outrage to the modesty of women).According to an investigator, Chandra was returning from a temple when the incident took place. His friend was with him at the time. We have registered the file and the counter-file. We arrested Kiran, an employee of a private company from Kaggalipura, and Harish and released them on bail. Once Chandra recovers from her injuries, we will record her statement regarding Aishwarya's complaint, the officer said. We have also recently published the following articles Chetan Chandra injured in mob attack

Actor Chetan Chandra attacked by a mob in Kaggalipura after a visit to the temple. Sustained injuries, including damage to the left eye, requiring minor surgery. The mob stole a gold chain and cash from the car. India to play key role in advanced manufacturing: Chandra

N Chandrasekaran highlighted India's central role in advanced manufacturing within evolving global supply chains. GenAI's impact expands, revealing TCS CEO and COO compensation details. TCS employee compensation increased in FY24, with increased payouts to shareholders. India plays key role in advanced manufacturing, says Chandra

N Chandrasekaran highlights India's pivotal role in shaping global supply chain ecosystems and the impact of megatrends like AI. Details of TCS CEO K Krithivasan's compensation are provided, along with comparisons with other CEOs in the IT sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/actor-chetan-chandra-attacked-by-20-men-in-road-rage-incident/articleshow/110096772.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos