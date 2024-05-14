Bollywood actor to play strong character in Dune prequel series 'Dune: Prophecy'; check who

Connect with us

Bollywood actor Tabu has joined the cast of “Dune: Prophecy”, a prequel series to the hit film franchise from director Denis Villeneuve. According to the report of Variety, the actor will play the role of Sister Francesca. The role is described as a “strong, intelligent and attractive” character, the report said.

“Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once the great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital,” said the creators, reported by Variety.

In Denis Villeneuve's two adaptations of Frank Herbert's “Dune” novels released in 2021 and 2024, Charlotte Rampling plays Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor's Bene Gesserit truth-teller. Meanwhile, Rebecca Ferguson played Lady Jessica, the Bene Gesserit mother of protagonist Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet.

About Dune: Prophecy

“Dune: Prophecy,” an HBO Max series from Legendary Television, is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. It was previously titled “Dune: The Sisterhood”.

According to the official storyline, “Set in the vast 'Dune' universe, created by famed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that threaten the future of humanity and establish the legendary sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit” The creators have not yet announced a premiere date for “Dune: Prophecy.” film also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Shalom Brune-Franklin Speaking of the previous two Dune films, the film collectively grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide, with. a third film in development.

Talking about Tabu's previous international stint, she was seen in “The Namesake”, “Life of Pi” and the BBC mini-series “A Suitable Boy”. Tabu received the National Film Award for his performances in 'Maachis' and 'Chandni Bar'. The actor was last seen in Crew and has also featured in films such as 'Andhadhun', 'Maqbool', 'Haider', 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2', 'Golmaal Again' and 'Drishyam'.

Published: May 14, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

