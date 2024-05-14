Palestinian group escapes horrors of war but members' future remains uncertain | Entertainment

DOHA, Qatar (AP) They stroll along Doha's waterfront promenade and sing softly about the children who are now birds of paradise, flying free from the pain of the war in Gaza.
For Palestinian group Sol Band, it seems surreal that they were in hiding a few weeks ago Israeli bombings.
I just want the war to end, said Rahaf Shamaly, the group's lead singer and only female. I want to return to Gaza, walk and clean its streets, hug my family and sing with the group from where we left.
Five of the band's seven musicians returned to Gaza in August to work on their next album.
We had planned a lot of music and performances, said Fares Anbar, the group's percussionist.
But on October 7, Hamas and other militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage. Israel has responded with a military campaign that has so far killed more than 35,000 people and razed large swaths of Gaza.
In April, the five members of the group were able to leave Gaza via Egypt to Qatar.
The band, formed in 2012 and which plays both traditional Arabic songs and their own modern pop songs, has long served as a refuge for its members who grew up in Gaza amid crushing poverty and other hardships. Their home, a 360-square-kilometer (140-square-mile) enclave, has been under blockade for years by Egypt and Israel. Its population of 2.3 million Palestinians has suffered from previous rounds of war between Israel and Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007.
Living under siege, occupation and living in very difficult circumstances, music was my only escape since I was a child, said the group's founder and percussionist, Saïd Fadel.
Music has shaped Fadel's life. His grandfather was one of the region's first percussionists, and his grandmother played the oud, a stringed musical instrument similar to a lute, common in the Middle East and Africa.
Among the Sol Band's songs, Raweq Wa Haddy, or Chill Down, is the most famous. The words that promise the return of good times now seem like an eternity to people who move from place to place, hiding from airstrikes.
Returning to Gaza in August to record, the five band members filmed themselves surviving the attacks and shared the videos online whenever an internet connection permitted. Music remained their lifeline and their main hope; they created songs, often amid rubble, with sounds of explosions in the background. They filmed video clips from where they took refuge, calling on people not to lose hope and to remain resilient in the face of adversity.
Some songs spoke of those killed by Israeli airstrikes, particularly children.
My children are birds in paradise, heaven is lucky to have them, says a song. All my life I have hoped to raise them and see them grow before my eyes.
In shelters and camps across Gaza, the five members of the Sol Band organized activities for displaced children to take their minds off what was happening. Anbar, the group's percussionist, even taught some how to keep time as a drummer.
They posted videos of themselves in tentsplaying guitar and drums, with smiling children singing along.
The children's interaction with music and the way they forgot everything that was happening around them proved to me the importance of music in our lives and the effect it has in the Gaza Strip , did he declare.
The five band members who left Gaza via Egypt to Qatar were scheduled to perform on the first leg of their The Journey Begins tour, at a Palestinian cultural festival in Doha. Although the group has become internationally famous, like other Palestinians, they hold travel documents that often involve complicated requirements and are sometimes denied their visas outright.
Our passports are Palestinian, (and our) place of birth, Gaza, Anbar said. This made it very difficult for us to obtain visas.
With gigs pending in Belgium and Tunisia, there's no guarantee they'll make it. And if their visa situation is not resolved in Qatar, the five will ultimately have to return to Gaza and face an uncertain future.
Would the plans we had before the war still come true? » asked Hamada Nasrallah, a singer. We don't have clear answers.