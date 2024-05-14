Comic relief from retirement: mothers' wisdom clings to the heart | News, Sports, Jobs

Our neighbors in the 1950s were the Grays. One of their children, Mike, was a year older than me. When I was 10, Mike stole a few cigarettes from a pack belonging to his mother and invited me into their dark garage one fall evening. We lit up and blasted like cowboys on an open shooting range. Before we reached the end of the cowpoke smuggling ban, mother called my name from our back door. “Future,” I shouted back.

As I went inside, Mother repeated my name from the basement, adding: “come down, please.” I walked down the steep steps to find Mother ironing clothes. “What were you doing in the Grays’ garage?” she asked. It was dark. I should have been in the house before sunset. Hoping to satisfy his curiosity, I said that Mike and I were just hanging out and telling stories.

“I do not believe you” was his response. No more is said. There was no point in trying to get myself out of trouble. I stank of smoke. We both knew what the truth was and that I had failed to tell it. Mother didn't tan my skin, tie me up, chain me in my room, or otherwise punish me. She had inflicted the required penance. Knowing that I had disappointed her was enough. How she figured this out is a mystery that even Peter Falk's Columbo couldn't figure out.

The mother's father survived his grandmother by four years. I spent a few days with him after he became a widower. Visiting the living room one evening, he began to reminisce about the 62 years of marriage he shared with Grandma. “We've only had one argument in all these years” he told me. When asked what caused the disagreement, he said someone from the church had called to ask if they would greet people at the door next Sunday. "When grandma said yes to the caller," he said with regret, “We didn’t quite see it the same way.”

Grandpa had a huge impact on me. We often sat together in the garden and talked while he smoked a cigar and bombarded me with cribbage. I often think about that time, his happiness, his temperament and his favorable hairline, all traits that I now possess. Thinking back to the story of grandfather who only had one argument with grandmother, I told “the church incident” with my mother, then he asked her if her statement was correct. “Oh, we sometimes remember things the way we want” she says.

My mother's wise response allowed me to retain my own memory of my grandparents – how they never made harsh words or disparaging remarks toward each other, or anyone else. 'other. Whatever Mother's true memories might have been, it was not important to share them. She recognized the importance of allowing her son to have pleasant memories – not tainting them.

After Dad died, Mom lived fairly independently in a nursing home. During a visit with her there, she shared the words spoken by women since the days of Cleopatra. “I might need new shoes.” We went to the shoe store where she tried on no less than two dozen pairs. “I love them,” she said, then she added: “But these are nice too. However, I'm not sure I can afford two pairs. By helping her track her finances, I knew there was no reason she couldn't buy both if she wanted. All it took was a tiny nudge before two pairs of shoes flew out the door.

As I thought more about her comment, I wondered if she was worried about finances or other things, and then I asked her what kind of topics worried her. “I don't worry about things I can't change” she says. His statement clearly said a lot more about dealing with the anxieties encountered in life than it did about acquiring shoes.

An evening ice cream treat was a tradition at Mother's. On a trip to see her later, my wife offered me ice cream while we were visiting. “Carol, would you like some garnish on yours?” » » asked Rita. "Well, a little chocolate wouldn't drive me crazy," Mother replied.

His sense of humor was often subtle – perhaps an additional genetic trait passed down from his father to his son. Finding the lighter side of life every once in a while is like chocolate on ice cream. Well-placed humor rarely makes anyone mad. Mom had a knack for finding it.

The first thing heard when I woke up from anesthesia after surgery at age 23 was from my mother. “I love you,” she says. Mother used this expression more often as the years passed. These were also the last words spoken to her as she held hands as she took her last breath in 2009.

The wise words and affection shared between mothers and children forever cling to the hearts of both. Happy Mother's Day.