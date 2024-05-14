The House of Usher actor was 91





Actor and business executive Mark Damon, who starred in a 1960 film House of Usher, has died, several media report. He was 91 years old. The actor turned businessman died on Sunday May 12 of natural causes in Los Angeles, his family announced. The Hollywood Reporter And Variety. His death came just days after the death of his House of Usher director Roger Corman at 98 years old. The Chicago-born actor studied at UCLA where he lived with Jack Nicholson before breaking onto the big screen in films like Inside Detroit And Screaming Eaglesaccording to The Hollywood Reporter. After playing in House of Usher which earned him a Golden Globe. Damon went on to star in spaghetti westerns and travel to Europe, where he starred in films like Johnny Yuma, Black Sabbath And Young runners. Mark Damon in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'.

Aip/Kobal/Shutterstock

Recalling his stint as a Western star in a 2014 interview with writer Sydney Levine, he said: “I was surprised, because I had never ridden a horse in my life. Cowboys had to be tall and blond, and I'm not that tall. I had very dark hair at the time, he continued, but they said, “It doesn't matter. You are American. I said okay and learned to ride a horse. Upon his return to the United States, he turned his attention to the business side of the film industry, helping to invent independent film financing. Marc Damon.

CBS via Getty

The actor-producer founded the Producers Sales Organization, which brought American independent films to international distributors and helped launch the American Film Market and the Independent Film & Television Alliance, according to Variety. Reflecting on how his company has changed the cinematic landscape, Damon said Variety in 2013, in 1975, it was very hard. At that time, producers generally found financing from private sources. They couldn't use foreign contracts as collateral, he said, adding that this was something our company sort of invented. Over the next decade, Damon moved not only into film distribution, but also production. He worked as executive producer on two films by Wolfgang Petersen's 1981 war film. The boatwhich earned six Oscar nominations, and a 1984 fantasy classic The never-ending storyby The Hollywood Reporter. Other films he produced include Short circuit, The Lost Boys, 9 1/2 weeks And 8 million ways to die. Damon also produced 2003's Monsterwhich tells the story of Aileen Wuornos and which earned her and director Patty Jenkins an Independent Spirit Award as well as an Oscar for best actress for Charlize Theron. Mark Damon in 2011.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In 2008, the acting vet co-wrote a book about his life, from his years as an Italian playboy to his contributions to the film industry: From cowboy to tycoon to monster: the never-ending story of cinema pioneer Mark Damon. Damon is survived by his wife, Maggie Markov Damon, whom he met while acting in 1974. The arenathat he produced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He is also survived by his son Jonathan, his daughter Alexis Damon Ribaut and his son-in-law Mathieu Ribaut.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/actor-mark-damon-dead-91-8647468 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos