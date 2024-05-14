Misrepresentation of Tawaif culture in Bollywood films

The captivating aesthetic of films like 'Heeramandi' creates a feeling of awe among the viewers. However, the apparent disregard for social issues, such as prostitution, in Bollywood cinema suggests an indifferent and insensitive approach to societal concerns, despite the emphasis on visually pleasing elements. Indian cinema serves as a platform for the cultivation and propagation of an idealized notion of femininity that closely aligns with entrenched patriarchal norms within society.

Ancient texts describe three archetypes of women: those committed to monogamous fidelity despite the polygamous practices of their husbands; those who lead a single life, away from men; and single women of means and skill in the arts who held esteemed positions in antiquity but are depicted as prostitutes in modern literary works. A commonly known term for these individuals is 'Tawaif', derived from the Urdu word 'Taifi', meaning 'roving troop'. Some etymologists suggest that “Tawaif” comes from the Arabic term “Tauf” or “tawaf”, evoking the fact of going in circles or wandering. This term is also mentioned in the Quran regarding heavenly rewards for believers, in which young servants are appointed to “go around” or “look after them”. The historical trajectory of courtesans in India reflects a complex narrative. Once considered advisors to the Mughal courts, they are now objectified and glorified solely for their sexual appeal. The decline in the status of the Tawaifs, once revered for their cultural refinement, to the level of prostitutes was influenced partly by their perception of a threat to British expansion and partly by the patriarchal structure of Oudh society. The political contributions of many women in the domestic sphere have been ignored and undocumented. At the same time, those who actively engaged and risked their honor, such as courtesans, were stigmatized or labeled as prostitutes. Male writers, journalists, and historians have largely ignored the sacrifices and struggles of women, leading to a lack of literature about their experiences. In her book “Tawaifnama,” Saba Diwan discusses in detail the involvement of courtesans in nationalist movements during colonial rule, shedding light on how a deep-rooted stigma obscured and erased their participation in the nationalist cause.

In Bollywood narratives, courtesans are depicted as inherently tragic characters, following a consistent pattern throughout cinema history. Every depiction of a 'begum' or a 'bai' in Bollywood films reflects a character entangled in circumstances beyond their control, characterized by deep grief and a longing for love and societal acceptance. Their stories usually culminate in tragedy, as evidenced by iconic performances such as those of Meena Kumari in 'Pakeezah', Rekha in 'Umrao Jaan' and Vyjayanthimala and Madhuri Dixit in 'Devdas'. Filmmakers and audiences across South Asia have long been captivated by the archetype of a beautiful, cultured woman with refined dance skills, a melodious voice and a compassionate heart. Despite variations in presentation, the overall storyline remains consistent.

Although the term “tawaif” has become synonymous with “prostitute” or sex worker in contemporary usage, historically, Tawaifs were highly skilled artists in times when culture, music, poetry and dance flourished in India. Courtesans were an integral part of this rich cultural environment. With the enactment of the British Crown Act, Tawaifs were criminalized alongside sex workers, leading to their gradual marginalization and societal ostracism as perceptions changed to view them as morally decadent. In Bollywood, courtesans have been a constant source of success over the decades, drawing audiences to theaters. Bollywood has often exploited the harrowing tales of courtesans, incorporating them seamlessly into films to feature bold songs and scenes. This trend persisted into the 1990s in many B-grade Bollywood productions until traditional courtesan Mujras were supplanted by contemporary song and dance in a globalized India. However, the appeal of courtesan characters has endured, with the best actresses of each decade aspiring to portray such roles, often considered a benchmark of acting excellence. These films, featuring stunning actresses and elaborate dancing, repeatedly romanticized the lives of courtesans, portraying them as leading luxurious lives. Characters like those in Bhansali's 'Devdas', 'Gangubai' and now 'Heeramandi' exude a dreamlike aura with elaborate costumes and luxurious brothels, presenting a Bollywood portrait far removed from the realities of courtesan life.

The film industry's depiction of courtesans and prostitutes played an important role in the normalization and romanticization of prostitution within society. This normalization has resulted in the exploitation of women, particularly those from marginalized communities, who are often forced into the profession due to poverty and limited opportunities. Additionally, the depiction of women as objects of desire in Bollywood films has perpetuated harmful stereotypes and contributed to the objectification and sexualization of women. These people, frequently forced into this profession due to socio-economic factors and societal oppression, suffered physical and sexual abuse and their lives were controlled by influential men who viewed them as mere sources of pleasure.

In conclusion, the depiction of Tawaifs and courtesans in Bollywood films has perpetuated harmful stereotypes, playing a significant role in the normalization and romanticization of prostitution. The exploitation of the harrowing narratives of courtesans in films has resulted in the objectification and sexualization of women, thereby contributing to the marginalization and societal ostracism of these individuals. This depiction further obscured and erased the historical and political contributions of courtesans, who were once seen as advisors to the Mughal courts and played a role in nationalist movements during colonial rule. As the film industry continues to romanticize the lives of courtesans, it is essential to recognize the real-life experiences and struggles of these individuals and work to shift the narrative toward one that recognizes their historical significance and societal contributions.

Efforts should be made to challenge and redefine the representation of courtesans in Bollywood to reflect a more accurate and respectful representation of their experiences. Furthermore, addressing the root causes of poverty and limited opportunities that push marginalized people, especially women, into prostitution is crucial to creating a more equitable and just society.

ZainabFatima is a student at Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi.