IMPACTThought of the week: The what ifs of life | Entertainment

Decision making is an integral part of our daily lives.
It is generally estimated that the average adult makes between 33,000 and 35,000 decisions per day. From the clothes you wear to the food you eat to the way you answer questions, a multitude of thoughts run through your mind and you must choose a resolution. To further complicate the process, one decision will usually have a domino effect on previous, closely related choices.
Your decisions have categories. There are programmed, organizational, routine, tactical, strategic, group, intuitive, minor, opportunity, analytical, financial and individual decisions. This set of categorical decisions, made by tens of thousands of people, is interwoven into the fabric of our relationships, our education, our careers, and our faith.
Simply put, we are the product of the decisions we make. Indeed, the decisions we make today will have a long-term impact on our lives. Furthermore, it is impossible not to decide, because procrastination is no less a decision. In all probability, every reader of this column is faced with an important and urgent decision. Life can be complicated.
As we continue our journey through life, we will be faced with regret. It's inevitable. No one makes perfect decisions 100% of the time.
As a result, the what ifs will start to loop in our minds. We intellectually accept that it is impossible to know the answer to “what if” questions. However, the fantasy plays out in the recesses of our minds of what could have happened if we had only made a different decision. Many people often say to themselves that it would have been better to make another choice.
What if I had gone to another school? What if I hadn't broken up with this girl? What if I had married this old girlfriend? What if I had accepted the other job offer? What if we had stayed together? What if I had stayed in my hometown instead of moving? What if I had only delayed my trip by 15 minutes, could I have avoided the accident? What if, what if, what if
The voice in our head continues to beat the drum of doubts and regrets. To increase the aggravation, one must realize that nothing can be done to go back and undo a decision made. This opportunity is gone forever. Our minds often try to convince us that life would have been happier, more successful, or more fulfilling if only we had made a different choice. But yesterday and its decisions are gone forever.
The lesson learned is that decisions must be made with care, deliberation and wisdom. Although no one knows the future or can draw absolute conclusions, one can be sure that decisions are wise and chosen with confidence. Life cannot be lived looking in the rearview mirror. What ifs only serve to torment our lives lived in the present and confuse us when making decisions for the future.
The wise King Solomon instructed his son in the book of Proverbs in the Bible. Several principles are shared that will allow him to live a blessed and godly life with the certainty of making wise decisions.
First, do the things that God blesses. Obey the commandments and precepts and refuse foolish temptations that lead to sorrow and misery. Second, get sound advice. Address someone who has a testimony of faith in God and who has been abundantly blessed in their obedience. Third, seek God in prayer and Bible study. God will lead you in the paths of righteousness because of his namesake.
How many decisions have you made today? Let us make wise decisions that will establish a successful path for our journey. Let's make decisions without regret or the temptation to ask ourselves: what if?