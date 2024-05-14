President Schill addresses allegations of vandalism at Deering Meadow





University President Michael Schill issued an emailed statement Monday regarding the recent acts of alleged vandalism at Deering Meadow. In the email, Schill discusses an incident Sunday in which several Israeli and American flags planted on Deering Meadow were defaced with red paint overnight. A small group of students initially planted the flags in honor of Israel's Memorial Day. One participant told the Daily that the group planted 1,200 flags, one for each life lost in Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. The same attendee said the exhibit aimed to bring something “prettier” to Deering Meadow, referring to the remains of a de-escalation of a pro-Palestinian encampment who are sitting on the lawn nearby. “I wanted to show (the encampment protesters) 'We're not you,'” said McCormick freshman Samuel Feldman, another participant who planted the flags. “We are going to show some peace, solidarity and support to both Israel and America.” The incident comes as the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials, following the October 7 attack. New spray-painted signs appeared alongside the painted flags, reading “All eyes on Rafah” and “Israel has blood on its hands.” Schill also referenced an earlier event Sunday, in which a woman tore down signs and banners hanging at the Meadow. “Northwestern’s commitment to free speech does not include vandalism,” Schill said in response to the events. “And let me be clear: Spraying red paint on Israeli or American flags is vandalism and is unacceptable. » Schill added that the University will investigate these incidents and pursue disciplinary action if any individuals are identified. E-mail: [email protected] X: @Jerrwu Related stories: — House Committee on Education and Workforce Opens Investigation into Anti-Semitism at NU — University President Michael Schill to Testify Before Congress — University President Michael Schill addresses agreement with NU Divestment Coalition in message to NU community

