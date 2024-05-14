Alia Bhatt poses with Demi Moore and South Korean actor Park Gyu-young at a Gucci event in London. See photos | Bollywood





After stealing the show at the Met Gala 2024 in New York, actor Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London. Several photos and videos of Alia at Monday's event were posted on social media platforms. (Also read | Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she 'won't let happen' to her daughter Raha) Alia Bhatt posed with Demi Moore and Park Gyu-young at a Gucci event in London. What Alia wore to the Gucci event For the event, Alia wore a dark purple colored off-shoulder dress and teamed it with black heels. She tied her hair in a ponytail and also carried a black bag. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Alia posed with Demi Moore, Park Gyu-young and others In one photo, Alia was seen with actor Demi Moore. She wore a gray and black outfit under a black coat. Alia also posed with singer and actress Debbie Harry at the event. Debbie was seen wearing a white top, black blazer, pants and heels. In one clip, Alia and Thai actor Davika Hoorne posed and smiled for the camera. Davika wore a black dress and boots for the event. In another video, they are seen laughing and sharing a conversation. Alia also posed in front of the camera with South Korean actor Park Gyu-young. She wore a black and brown velvet dress for the event. They were also seen smiling and chatting in one photo. The Gucci Cruise show took place at the Tate Modern in London. Alia wows fans Fans were also amazed by Alia. Sharing a photo of Alia on X (formerly Twitter), a fan wrote: “Oh she looks so beautiful.” “She’s so cute,” one person said. One X user said: “After the Met Gala she is at a Gucci event. She is breathtakingly beautiful. Well done Alia.” Another fan called her “pretty lady.” London is following suit in Seoul, where Gucci presented its previous Cruise collection at Gyeongbokgung Palace last May. Alia, the first Indian global brand ambassador of Gucci, was also present at the Gucci show in South Korea last year. Alia flew to London early Monday morning. Before boarding the flight to London from Mumbai, she happily posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. For the trip, Alia wore a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. Alia's next films Alia will be seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will be co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024. She is also set to star in a Spy Universe movie, which is expected to begin filming later this year.

