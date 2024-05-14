Sudbury woman proposes changes to allergy training for food servers

SUDBURY Six years after her son, then 12, was hospitalized after suffering anaphylactic shock at a restaurant, a local woman seeks to update the state's allergy training policy food.

Nicole Arpiarian was having brunch with her family in 2018 when her son, Tripp Hollister, was rushed to the hospital after being served a peanut butter-filled pastry. The waiter was informed of his allergies, but the incident still occurred due to a misunderstanding by other restaurant staff.

At the hospital, Arpiarian prayed.

“I kept saying, 'Please, if you let him survive, I'm going to make sure this doesn't happen to another family,'” Arpiarian told the Daily News.

'I will try again':After Son Nearly Dies, Mother Fights to Close State's Food Allergy Safety Gaps

Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle.

Since then, Arpiarian has fought to change the way food service employees are trained about allergies, intolerances and sensitivities. She found an allergy training video that did not contain updated information on allergens. Arpiarian also said the video was not accredited and viewers could go through it and still get a certificate.

She said her goal was not to punish restaurants, but to help them.

“They want to be better, they want you to come to the restaurant,” Arpiarian said. “If I could help them by simply updating the training video, they would be more aware and understand cross-contact and the difference between intolerance and an allergy.”

“I need to raise awareness and I don’t know any other way to do it,” she continued. “The bill started about my son, but it's not about him at all anymore, he's grown up now. It's the people behind him, the people next to him, it's all the people with allergies .I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Bills seek to update allergy training for restaurant workers

State Representative. Carmine Gentile, D-Sudburysponsors a House bill (H.2183) which would require the Department of Public Health to use an updated interactive allergy training video that must be approved by an accredited national allergy organization. The video would provide the most current information on food allergies and would be revised every five years. Additionally, the bill would require at least one employee who viewed the video to work while on duty.

More:Wellesley officials say recent policy changes have boosted the city's restaurant scene

Gentile echoed Arpiarian's arguments in an interview with the Daily News. He said the video was too dated to properly train employees to serve customers with food allergies.

“Just the way people dress in the movie (you can tell) it’s from a different era,” he said. “So it's not the most useful tool for training people. It's a difficult thing, there are actually tens of thousands of people in the Commonwealth, probably hundreds of thousands, who are suffering from food allergies, and they may not go to restaurants as much as people who don't have food allergies.”

Senate Majority Leader Cynthia CreemD-Newton, filed an identical bill (S.1338) in the upper house of the state. Creem said the bill would expand on previous work done to improve food allergy safety within the service sector. In March, the bill moved to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

“This is an important step we took when we first signed a food allergy bill into law in 2009,” she said. “But since then, food allergy advocates in many restaurant industries have raised concerns that the video, which was reportedly approved by the Department of Public Health, does not provide the most up-to-date information about food allergies such as sesame, which has been designated as a major food allergen in 2021.

“Things have changed quite a bit between 2009 and 2024.”

THE American Asthma and Allergy Foundation estimates that more than 100 million Americans suffer from various types of allergies, whether seasonal, eczema, or food-related. The foundation says nearly one in three American adults and more than one in four children suffer from seasonal allergies, eczema or food allergies.