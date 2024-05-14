Entertainment
Sudbury woman proposes changes to allergy training for food servers
SUDBURY Six years after her son, then 12, was hospitalized after suffering anaphylactic shock at a restaurant, a local woman seeks to update the state's allergy training policy food.
Nicole Arpiarian was having brunch with her family in 2018 when her son, Tripp Hollister, was rushed to the hospital after being served a peanut butter-filled pastry. The waiter was informed of his allergies, but the incident still occurred due to a misunderstanding by other restaurant staff.
At the hospital, Arpiarian prayed.
“I kept saying, 'Please, if you let him survive, I'm going to make sure this doesn't happen to another family,'” Arpiarian told the Daily News.
'I will try again':After Son Nearly Dies, Mother Fights to Close State's Food Allergy Safety Gaps
Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle.
Since then, Arpiarian has fought to change the way food service employees are trained about allergies, intolerances and sensitivities. She found an allergy training video that did not contain updated information on allergens. Arpiarian also said the video was not accredited and viewers could go through it and still get a certificate.
She said her goal was not to punish restaurants, but to help them.
“They want to be better, they want you to come to the restaurant,” Arpiarian said. “If I could help them by simply updating the training video, they would be more aware and understand cross-contact and the difference between intolerance and an allergy.”
“I need to raise awareness and I don’t know any other way to do it,” she continued. “The bill started about my son, but it's not about him at all anymore, he's grown up now. It's the people behind him, the people next to him, it's all the people with allergies .I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Bills seek to update allergy training for restaurant workers
State Representative. Carmine Gentile, D-Sudburysponsors a House bill (H.2183) which would require the Department of Public Health to use an updated interactive allergy training video that must be approved by an accredited national allergy organization. The video would provide the most current information on food allergies and would be revised every five years. Additionally, the bill would require at least one employee who viewed the video to work while on duty.
More:Wellesley officials say recent policy changes have boosted the city's restaurant scene
Gentile echoed Arpiarian's arguments in an interview with the Daily News. He said the video was too dated to properly train employees to serve customers with food allergies.
“Just the way people dress in the movie (you can tell) it’s from a different era,” he said. “So it's not the most useful tool for training people. It's a difficult thing, there are actually tens of thousands of people in the Commonwealth, probably hundreds of thousands, who are suffering from food allergies, and they may not go to restaurants as much as people who don't have food allergies.”
Senate Majority Leader Cynthia CreemD-Newton, filed an identical bill (S.1338) in the upper house of the state. Creem said the bill would expand on previous work done to improve food allergy safety within the service sector. In March, the bill moved to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
“This is an important step we took when we first signed a food allergy bill into law in 2009,” she said. “But since then, food allergy advocates in many restaurant industries have raised concerns that the video, which was reportedly approved by the Department of Public Health, does not provide the most up-to-date information about food allergies such as sesame, which has been designated as a major food allergen in 2021.
“Things have changed quite a bit between 2009 and 2024.”
THE American Asthma and Allergy Foundation estimates that more than 100 million Americans suffer from various types of allergies, whether seasonal, eczema, or food-related. The foundation says nearly one in three American adults and more than one in four children suffer from seasonal allergies, eczema or food allergies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.metrowestdailynews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2024/05/14/sudbury-ma-woman-proposes-changes-allergy-training-food-servers/73561092007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sudbury woman proposes changes to allergy training for food servers
- No. 10 Huskies in the mix after the opening day of NCAA Regionals
- Carroll alumnus Dan Pearson named new Saints men's basketball head coach
- Made by and for the elites
- Putin to visit Xi and test limitless partnership
- Alia Bhatt poses with Demi Moore and South Korean actor Park Gyu-young at a Gucci event in London. See photos | Bollywood
- Stocks & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- New Adelaide University to operate $60m defense academy – News and events
- Major reinsurers reveal losses resulting from the Kahramanmaraş earthquake
- PM Modi says Congress will not cross 40 mark in Lok Sabha and no seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Turkish president confirms transformation of iconic church into mosque
- President Schill addresses allegations of vandalism at Deering Meadow