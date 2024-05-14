The actor behind the main character of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 recorded 508 hours of dialogue over 127 sessions for the RPG sequel





Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has just reached an important milestone in its development: Tom McKay, the actor behind the main character Henry, finished recording the dialogue after 508 hours in the studio over 127 sessions. I remember the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance being a fairly dialogue-heavy game, but 508 hours of recorded dialogue for A character? I'm sure a lot of this won't make it into the full game, and most people won't hear every line in it because of the branching dialogue based on player choice, but that's when even mind-boggling to think someone actually sat down and mouthed words to a video game for that long. That’s three whole weeks of non-stop dialogue! Czech developer Warhorse Studios previously said Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 would have “five hours of stunning cinematics” and an overall higher production value. Creative director Daniel Vávra said at the time: “What we are making now is what [Kingdom Come: Deliverance] It was supposed to be in the beginning, but we couldn't do it because we didn't have enough resources and experience. » Anyway, that aside, this means we're about to play the highly anticipated sequel, which was just announced last month. Luke Dale, the actor who played Hans Capon in Kingdom Come: Deliverance and is reprising his role for the sequel, reacted to today's news by saying, “Guys, we're almost there.” Guys, we're almost there 😭 https://t.co/fTZLi75fKaMay 13, 2024 We still don't know exactly the scope of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 or how it compares to the original game, but we can only assume it will be a bit bigger. To this end, on Instagram McKay celebrated the end of Henry's voice with a message that read, “This game is a beast.” Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is expected to release this year on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. Only time will tell if it deserves a place on our list of best RPGs Now playing. Weekly recaps, stories from the communities you love, and more

