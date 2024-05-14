Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-Off Returns to Heritage Port June 1 | News, Sports, Jobs





WHEELING — The 24th annual Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-Off is looking for those who want to showcase their special recipes, while being surrounded by live entertainment, a car cruise and plenty of hungry customers. The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m., rain or shine, on Saturday, June 1 at the Wheeling Heritage Harbor. The brew is free and open to the public, although drinks and chili tasting cups will be sold by United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. “Proceeds from the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off benefit the United Way. So we're inviting area restaurants as well as individual cooks to whip up some great pots of chili as we focus on establishing another fundraising goal for an organization that makes such a difference in our community said committee chair Rosemary Humway-Warmuth. “We are excited to welcome everyone to another great kitchen. » All chili cooks – commercial, restaurant, home and youth, ages 6 to 17 – are eligible to enter the competition, presented by the City of Wheeling and sanctioned by the International Chili Society. Entrance is free. Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories, including Veggie, ICS Chili Verde, ICS Homestyle and ICS Red. Other awards will also be awarded. The Commercial category includes restaurants, businesses, professional/fraternal/educational groups, or a combination of these groups teaming up to cook and serve the chili samples. Humway-Warmuth noted that vendors selling items such as crafts, food and spice products, clothing and jewelry are also welcome. First place winners in all ICS categories will be eligible to compete in the ICS World Cook-off 2024 as well as qualify for the 2024 World Food Championships. All youth participants will automatically qualify for the World Cook-off 2024. Cook-off in Myrtle Beach, September 27-29. Entertainment for the day will be provided by The Trainjumpers. A car cruise will also take place as part of the culinary preparation from noon to 4 p.m. at 12th and Water streets. Dashboard plaques will be given to car cruise participants. Entrance is free. “United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is excited to partner with the City of Wheeling on the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off,” said Staci Stephen, Executive Director of United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. The Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off is one of our favorite events of the year and we can't thank the city of Wheeling enough. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley's annual campaign, “Raised Here.” Stays Here,” meaning 100% of proceeds stay local to the Ohio Valley and benefit 33 great causes. We hope everyone can come to Heritage Port on June 1st to taste the best chili in the valley, listen to great music and have a great time. To register and participate in the Chili Cook-off, visit www.chilicookoff.com. To join ICS or for event information, email [email protected] or call 304-234-3636. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

