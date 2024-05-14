Entertainment
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York. This is how the Big Apple became Sucker Punch City.
Editor's Note:Actor Steve Buscemi was the victim of an attack on Wednesday, according to his press secretary.
“Steve Buscemi was attacked in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is doing well and appreciates everyone's well wishes, although he is incredibly sad for everyone this happened to while he was walking the streets of New York,” Buscemi's publicist said: according to Fox News Digital.
This attack is part of a growing trend of violent attacks taking place in New York, most of them seemingly random. Jarrett Stepman explained the causes of this phenomenon in a commentary published on April 2.
Here is the article, republished below.
How many more police officers and how many families must make the ultimate sacrifice before we start protecting them? asked Stephanie Diller in a moving eulogy to her slain NYPD officer husband.
Last weekend, a funeral was held for Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens, in March.
The event brought together hundreds of police officers and some politicians.
Some of these politicians, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, weren't exactly warmly welcomed. This should come as no surprise, as top New York officials appear more concerned about their banana republic style ideological crusades against former President Donald Trump and his supporters than in the face of growing chaos in the city.
One of Diller's alleged attackers, Lindy Jones, a man who goes by the name Killa, according to the New York Postyes, he really has at least 14 prior arrests and was out on bail for gun possession last year. The man who police say fired the gun, Guy Rivera, has more than 20 prior arrests.according to Mayor Eric Adams.
This highlights a perverse problem that is increasingly plaguing New York and other major Democratic-run cities: repeat offenders are being released from prison, committing more crimes and claiming more lives.
It's no coincidence that Daniel Penny, who inadvertently killed a homeless man while trying to protect subway passengers, is facing prosecution, but countless repeat criminals are ending up on the streets .
This is left-wing social justice in action.
Oh, but our media, guardians of left-wing narratives, say that the rising crime is just fake newsa right-wing conspiracy.
People with two eyes and common sense don't believe it.
New York City is in the midst of a wave of violent behavior, wrote City Journal editor Seth Barron Wednesday. An NYPD officer was murdered this week on the same day a man was pushed to his death in front of a subway car. The same day, several unrelated stabbings took place in the metro.
You have to be willfully blind not to notice that more brazen and violent incidents are happening, often in broad daylight.
Barron explained how New York, which became one of the safest big cities in America thanks to the adoption of anti-crime policies decades ago under then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is now in decline. The city is now witnessing a steady and methodical breakdown of the law and order apparatus, writes Barron.
It's worth quoting Barron at length on how New York is slowly disavowing the policies that allow it to maintain order:
The city council passed a law effectively legalizing public drinking, littering, graffiti and urination. The Council has come between the police and the public with a host of reporting requirements, the aim of which is to deter police officers from interacting with people.
Stop and frisk, a constitutionally permitted practice, was virtually eliminated and the NYPD was placed under federal oversight.
That's not all. The city also passed so-called bail reform and reduced penalties for shoplifting.
How does it work? New York saw the biggest increase in shoplifting any city since 2019. And most of these crimes are committed by the same small group of people.
Nearly a third of shoplifting arrests in the city last year involved just 327 people, according to New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Outkick. reported last April. Collectively, these same 327 people have been arrested, released and rearrested more than 6,000 times. That’s more than 18 arrests per person. In a single year.
The problem is not just that crime is increasing overall. This is the general feeling of lawlessness and lawlessness that people feel today because of misguided policies.
The crime that perhaps most symbolizes the rapid disintegration of public safety is that of women being punched in the face at random, often while looking at their cell phones.
I was literally walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face. Oh, my God, it hurts so much I can't even talk, Halley Kate, 23, said in recent video that went viral. She had a huge bump on her head.
Now I have to admit that I secretly have a fantasy of pushing young people who are walking slowly along the sidewalk, looking at their phones into a state of unconsciousness.
But as a civilized man, I keep my dark heart in check. This is not the case for a growing number of men who have decided to simply let loose on defenseless and unsuspecting women.
Incredibly, it appears that some of the men who committed these violent attacks have been released without bail, despite previous arrests for violent assault.
New York City is becoming a punch town, where illegal aliens and criminals come first, and law-abiding citizens and police officers come last.
This problem will not be solved by having the National Guards shoot women. handbags on the subway system. The problem is solved when perpetrators of crimes are severely punished for committing crimes. The problem is solved when the prosecutor holds people accountable for their actions.
Unless this change occurs, New York and many other cities that have been at the forefront of the progressive justice movement will experience increasing lawlessness, fear, and violence.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysignal.com/2024/05/13/actor-steve-buscemi-assaulted-in-new-york-heres-how-the-big-apple-became-sucker-punch-city/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russian president to visit China this week
- Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York. This is how the Big Apple became Sucker Punch City.
- Jokowi inaugurates Ameroro Dam in Southeast Sulawesi, costs Rp 1.54 trillion
- Jo Malone London announces Tom Hardy as ambassador
- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes an area near the border between Mexico and Guatemala
- Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-Off Returns to Heritage Port June 1 | News, Sports, Jobs
- College Football Playoff Locations: CFP National Championship headed to Las Vegas in 2027, according to report
- One-third of ACL tears heal on their own.outcome uncertain
- Mohammad Rizwan stirs up a storm and signs 'Free Imran Khan' poster during IRE vs PAK T20I
- Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in five key battleground states, new polls show | Donald Trump
- PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat
- There is no evidence that international students are abusing UK graduate visas, review finds | foreign student