Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York. This is how the Big Apple became Sucker Punch City.

Editor's Note:Actor Steve Buscemi was the victim of an attack on Wednesday, according to his press secretary.

“Steve Buscemi was attacked in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is doing well and appreciates everyone's well wishes, although he is incredibly sad for everyone this happened to while he was walking the streets of New York,” Buscemi's publicist said: according to Fox News Digital.

This attack is part of a growing trend of violent attacks taking place in New York, most of them seemingly random. Jarrett Stepman explained the causes of this phenomenon in a commentary published on April 2.

Here is the article, republished below.

How many more police officers and how many families must make the ultimate sacrifice before we start protecting them? asked Stephanie Diller in a moving eulogy to her slain NYPD officer husband.

Last weekend, a funeral was held for Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens, in March.

The event brought together hundreds of police officers and some politicians.

Some of these politicians, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, weren't exactly warmly welcomed. This should come as no surprise, as top New York officials appear more concerned about their banana republic style ideological crusades against former President Donald Trump and his supporters than in the face of growing chaos in the city.

One of Diller's alleged attackers, Lindy Jones, a man who goes by the name Killa, according to the New York Postyes, he really has at least 14 prior arrests and was out on bail for gun possession last year. The man who police say fired the gun, Guy Rivera, has more than 20 prior arrests.according to Mayor Eric Adams.

This highlights a perverse problem that is increasingly plaguing New York and other major Democratic-run cities: repeat offenders are being released from prison, committing more crimes and claiming more lives.

It's no coincidence that Daniel Penny, who inadvertently killed a homeless man while trying to protect subway passengers, is facing prosecution, but countless repeat criminals are ending up on the streets .

This is left-wing social justice in action.

Oh, but our media, guardians of left-wing narratives, say that the rising crime is just fake newsa right-wing conspiracy.

People with two eyes and common sense don't believe it.

New York City is in the midst of a wave of violent behavior, wrote City Journal editor Seth Barron Wednesday. An NYPD officer was murdered this week on the same day a man was pushed to his death in front of a subway car. The same day, several unrelated stabbings took place in the metro.

You have to be willfully blind not to notice that more brazen and violent incidents are happening, often in broad daylight.

Barron explained how New York, which became one of the safest big cities in America thanks to the adoption of anti-crime policies decades ago under then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is now in decline. The city is now witnessing a steady and methodical breakdown of the law and order apparatus, writes Barron.

It's worth quoting Barron at length on how New York is slowly disavowing the policies that allow it to maintain order:

The city council passed a law effectively legalizing public drinking, littering, graffiti and urination. The Council has come between the police and the public with a host of reporting requirements, the aim of which is to deter police officers from interacting with people.

Stop and frisk, a constitutionally permitted practice, was virtually eliminated and the NYPD was placed under federal oversight.

That's not all. The city also passed so-called bail reform and reduced penalties for shoplifting.

How does it work? New York saw the biggest increase in shoplifting any city since 2019. And most of these crimes are committed by the same small group of people.

Nearly a third of shoplifting arrests in the city last year involved just 327 people, according to New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Outkick. reported last April. Collectively, these same 327 people have been arrested, released and rearrested more than 6,000 times. That’s more than 18 arrests per person. In a single year.

The problem is not just that crime is increasing overall. This is the general feeling of lawlessness and lawlessness that people feel today because of misguided policies.

The crime that perhaps most symbolizes the rapid disintegration of public safety is that of women being punched in the face at random, often while looking at their cell phones.

I was literally walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face. Oh, my God, it hurts so much I can't even talk, Halley Kate, 23, said in recent video that went viral. She had a huge bump on her head.

Now I have to admit that I secretly have a fantasy of pushing young people who are walking slowly along the sidewalk, looking at their phones into a state of unconsciousness.

But as a civilized man, I keep my dark heart in check. This is not the case for a growing number of men who have decided to simply let loose on defenseless and unsuspecting women.

Incredibly, it appears that some of the men who committed these violent attacks have been released without bail, despite previous arrests for violent assault.

New York City is becoming a punch town, where illegal aliens and criminals come first, and law-abiding citizens and police officers come last.

This problem will not be solved by having the National Guards shoot women. handbags on the subway system. The problem is solved when perpetrators of crimes are severely punished for committing crimes. The problem is solved when the prosecutor holds people accountable for their actions.

Unless this change occurs, New York and many other cities that have been at the forefront of the progressive justice movement will experience increasing lawlessness, fear, and violence.