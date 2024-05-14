Tommy Orpington star is another Coronation Street actor's brother | Soaps

Matt Milburn and his famous brother have both appeared in regular roles on Corrie (Picture: ITV)

Coronation Streets Tommy Orpington eloped to Spain with iconic Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) in March, but did you know actor Matt Milburn has a connection to another legend of the cobbles?

Matt, who was a recurring star of the ITV soap for eight years, is the real brother of Greg Wood, who played cobblestone gangster Rick Neelan.

Rick, as viewers know, terrorized the residents of the eponymous street, namely Gary Windass (Mikey North), who fought back in 2019 to try to save his family, by murdering Rick and burying his body in the woods.

He was also the father of Kelly, played by Doctor Who actress Millie Gibson.

The character, much like Tommy O, had appeared on a recurring basis, appearing in the series over a period of a decade between 2009 and 2019.

Actor Greg is also known for playing several roles in Hollyoaks, namely Trevor Royle (RIP Trev), who died in the arms of his fiancée Grace Blacks (Tamara Wall) on their wedding day.

Matt, meanwhile, also appeared in Hollyoaks, as Joe Spencer between 2003 and 2006, in a total of 27 episodes.

Greg Wood, who plays Rick Neelan, is Matt's real brother (Photo: ITV)

He is, however, best known for playing football hero Tommy Orpington in Corrie and, after reprising his role last year, teamed up with married resident Tracy McDonald.

Now retired from his profession as a footballer, he has established himself as number 1 in his new capacity as painter-decorator to carry out some work on the property.

But with Steve away in France, sparks started to fly and it wasn't long before Tommy dipped his paintbrush in Tracy's pot.

The florist and former footballer engaged in a torrid affair (Picture: ITV)

I was absolutely thrilled, said actor Matt Miburn when asked if he would reprise his role on a more regular basis. I've played Tommy on and off since 2016, so to be told I was going to come back and get something much more substantial, I was thrilled.

I always hoped it would turn into something because in my mind, I support myself and I always wanted to be on the show, Matt admitted. But it was still such a surprise to receive this call, a very good surprise! I was surprised but obviously over the moon because it's something I've wanted for years.



The affair came to light when Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) caught them in the act and couldn't keep the secret from his best friend Steve.

In another twist, Tommy kept quiet about a new coaching job he had accepted in Spain, which devastated Tracy.

Steve found a letter asking her to join him, but quickly burned it in the hopes that he could reconcile with his estranged wife. However, after finding out what he had done, she packed her bags and left the streets for pastures new.

