Melania Trump Reportedly Deemed Her Husband's Lewd Comments During Access Hollywood Tape Locker Room Chat
Donald Trumpthe former lawyer of Michael Cohenrevealed that the wife of the ex-president, Melania Trumpwas the mastermind behind his “locker room talk” excuse, which was used to explain the infamous Access Hollywood adhesive tape.
He also claimed that Trump was never concerned about Melania, only about the impact of the Stormy Daniels story on his 2016 presidential campaign.
Melania Trump 'recommended' the excuse to take control of the story
Trump's secret trial continued Monday, with his former lawyer, Cohen, taking the stand to testify.
Throughout the testimony, the former president's self-proclaimed fixer offered the jury several never-before-seen insights, including Melania apparently being the one behind Trump's excuse to take control of the Access leak story . Hollywood pictures.
“He wanted me to contact all my media contacts,” Cohen told those in the courtroom about Trump's reaction to the revelation of the footage.
He added: “We had to put a spin on it… that this is a locker room discussion, something that Melania had recommended, that's what Melania thought it was and the use in order to take control of the story and minimize its impact on him and his campaign.”
All About Leaked Hollywood Access Footage
The footage leaked by Access Hollywood went viral a month before the 2016 election, which was subsequently won by Trump, defeating his primary opponent, Hillary Clinton.
In the footage, which featured former president and then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, Trump could be heard boasting about groping women, adding, “When you're a star, they let you do it.”
This immediately led to Trump facing backlash for his lewd and sexually charged comments. However, the billionaire mogul released a statement claiming it was just “locker room” banter and lashed out at Clinton's husband.
Trump said at the time, according to AP News“It was a locker room joke, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton said much worse to me on a golf course, not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.”
Melania also defended her husband when the news went viral, saying the whole thing was “organized by the opposition,” according to CNN. She also said that her husband was “coaxed” into engaging in such a conversation.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump only cares about the campaign and not his wife
Before the hush money trial, it was speculated that Trump's lawyers would try to use Melania as an excuse to explain why he had Cohen pay Stormy Daniels hush money to hide their affair.
Unsurprisingly, they went on to claim that the former president made the deal solely to protect his family and was not inspired by a desire to protect his presidential campaign. However, during his testimony, Cohen claimed that was not the case.
“How long do you think I'll be on the market? Not long,” Cohen recalled during his conversation with Trump after Daniels attempted to tell his story, according to Yahoo.
He added of the former president: “He wasn't thinking about Melania. It was all about the campaign.”
Cohen also claimed to have told Trump that they needed to take care of the problem, to which the billionaire tycoon reportedly responded, “Absolutely. Do it, take care of it.”
Michael Cohen says he intimidated people for Donald Trump
Cohen also shared more details about his role as special advisor to Trump and executive vice president of the Trump Organization.
As part of his testimony, the real estate mogul's self-described fixer claimed he sometimes intimidated individuals on Trump's behalf and sometimes lied for him.
He further claimed to have contributed to the former president's press queries, including addressing the authors of articles that Trump deemed unfavorable and killing articles.
Michael Cohen helped the billionaire politician bury stories
Cohen also confirmed previous testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker that he worked for Trump to “catch and kill” negative stories about him.
He also revealed that he actually wired the $130,000 as a hush-money payment to Daniels after getting Trump's endorsement.
During her testimony, Daniels claimed that Trump was the beneficiary of the NDA she signed and that she only signed it to ensure his safety, noting that she never cared about the amount of money which was offered to him.
