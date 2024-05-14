Rubin, Veteran Hollywood Entertainment Journalist, Dies | News

LOS ANGELES (CNS) Sam Rubin, one of the industry's most recognizable and likeable entertainment journalists and a fixture on the KTLA Morning News since 1991, died Friday at the age of 64.
KTLA Morning News anchor Frank Buckley confirmed the news on air Friday afternoon, his voice shaking and holding back tears as he spoke about the death of his friend and colleague.
Our hearts, as you can imagine, are broken, Buckley said. Quite simply, Sam was KTLA. From his time at KTLA5 Morning News to the many award shows and other shows he hosted, his laugh, his charm and his most caring personality. To all of us with whom he shared his mornings on television and to those with whom he worked behind the scenes at KTLA, we will not forget him.
Buckley, who paused to hold back tears as he spoke, added: The role he cherished most was that of husband and father. Rubin is survived by his wife Leslie and four children.
This is the moment when Sam would know exactly what to say, Buckley said. These are the kind of stories he excelled at, saying the right things about someone and putting someone's life into perspective.
This station is filled with great sadness. A shock for all of us. He was here yesterday with all of us, then he called in sick and we heard the news this afternoon. So we're not really sure of the circumstances. … That's what we know at this point is that Sammy is gone.
TMZ reported that Rubin suffered a fatal heart attack Friday morning. A KTLA source said Variety that Rubin died at his home in Brentwood.
Sam lived life to the fullest, Buckley said. We don't know exactly what happened but we know it was sudden because he was here yesterday.
KTLA reporter/anchor Eric Spillman, also a long-time fixture at the station, called into KTLA's afternoon newscast and said, “I just can't believe we're reporting this.” It's such a shock.
Personally, he was one of my best friends,” Spillman said. We worked together every day for 33 years.
KTLA technology reporter Rich DeMuro wrote on X that he was absolutely shocked. He posted a photo of himself with Rubin and wrote: I'm thinking about your family the most right now. Sorry. The morning news in Hollywood will never be the same without you.
KTLA posted on X: KTLA5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched everyone who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father, the roles he cherished most. Our thoughts are with the Sams family during this difficult time.
During his celebrated career, Rubin, a graduate of Occidental College, won multiple Emmy Awards and the Golden Mike and Los Angeles Press Club awards for best entertainment reporter, as well as a lifetime achievement award given by the Southern California Broadcasters Association.
He was also a founding member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, the organization behind the Critics Choice Movie Awards, an event hosted by Rubin in 2013.
Rubin also owned the television production company SRE Inc., which, according to his KTLA biography, produced more than 200 hours of broadcast and cable programming, including the talk show Hollywood Uncensored and the red carpet shows Live From .
He was also known for his charitable efforts, promoting the Bay to Bay Bike Ride from Orange County to San Diego each year to raise money for multiple sclerosis research.
Rubin was known for his laid-back interview style, which involved talking to Hollywood's biggest veteran stars or little-known emerging artists.