Tabu returns to Hollywood after 12 years, to appear in Dune: Prophecy in a key role





Bollywood actress Tabu, known for her performances in films like Crew And Haidergot a recurring role in the upcoming prequel series Max, Dune: Prophecy. The Bollywood actor will feature in the series as Sister Francesca, according to a report by Variety. Her character has been described as “strong, intelligent and attractive, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake.” Once the great love of the emperor, his return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.” With Dune: Prophecy, Tabu marks a return to Hollywood after more than 12 years of his last project. Previously, Tabu featured in two Hollywood films: The namesake (2006) and Life of Pi (2012). Tabu's second film Life of Pi won four Academy Awards, including Best Director for Ang Lee. His first Hollywood film The namesakedirected by Mira Nair, opened to positive reviews. About Dune: Prophecy Previously titled Dune: The Brotherhoodthe series was announced in 2019 and is based on the book Brotherhood of Dunewritten by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. The plot takes place in the vast Dune universe, designed by the famous writer Frank Herbert, and takes place 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides. Dune: Prophecytraces the journey of two Harkonnen sisters fighting against forces endangering the future of humanity and forming the legendary sect later known as the Bene Gesserit. The premiere date for the series remains undecided. In Dune: ProphecyTabu will be alongside Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Johdi May and Sarah-Sophie Boussnina. The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. Currently, two Dune films have been released in theaters around the world. The second film in the franchise hit theaters in March this year. The first and the second Dune the films have earned over $1.1 billion or Rs 918 crore in their lifetime. Dune is also expected to get a third film, which is in the works.

