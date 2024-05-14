Thievery Corporation is a band without borders, limits or tickets to their Charlottesville shows.





If you expect an electronic music show to be a static, turntable-only release, you've missed a world of influences. A Thievery Corporation show can move in a flash from jazz to Jamaican grooves, Indian classical music and Brazilian bossa nova, using talented singers from a stereotype-breaking variety of genres. The team of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton have been exploring electronic music through a multicultural lens for nearly three decades, and in that time, no two shows have been exactly the same. It's a big world musically, so there's definitely inspiration to find things that catch our ear, Garza told the Daily Progress. There is plenty to inspire you. Electronic music has changed a lot since we started. All music is electronic music. We always have this term electronic music because it all is in a way. People also read…











Thievery Corporation's appeal is so strong that when a second night had to be added to the Jefferson Theater at Charlottesvilles Downtown Mall, it also sold out. Performances begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Wednesday, with Matthew Dear also on the bill. Fans will see Garza directing concerts these days as Hilton tours less. Lucky fans who purchased tickets to the local concerts can expect what Garza calls a very energetic and vibrant show. Garza first performed in Charlottesville in his pre-Thievery Corporation days. In 1989, as a 19-year-old DJ from Maryland, he attended an underground party with other DJs. Since then, everything has changed in terms of technology, Garza said. There are no limits to what you can do. Back then it was all about what your equipment could do. Musical inspirations also extend far beyond personal vinyl collections and record store shelves of hard-to-find international artists. We were very inspired by our music collections, which were all over the world, Garza said. This is what led to our concerts today: singers from all over the world. Thievery Corporation enjoys performing in all kinds of settings including theaters, clubs and outdoor festivals. It's great to be able to take music to all types of environments, Garza said. The public, I think, responds really well to being outside. If you are going to Conspiracy with Matthew Cher 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Wednesday Jefferson Theater Exhausted jeffersontheater.com (800) 594-8499 When asked if the duo had a wish list of artists they'd like to work with, Garza said there were no limits. We have a wish list that goes back in time as well, including the Clash, he said. Thievery Corporation has released nine more albums since Sounds from the Thievery Hi-Fi first gained attention in 1996, and Hilton has maintained a steady stream of solo projects at the same time. Fans will want to mark June 28 on their calendars, because that's when Hilton's latest solo album, her first full collection of ambient music, will be released. Hilton was inspired to create Out of the Blur after a creative overdose from friends, and listeners can get a sense of Green Hill's Montserrat House/emeraldwave output by checking out its debut single, The Eternal Thrill. The album announcement was timed for the month of May to bring people a message of healing and hope during Mental Health Awareness Month. Garza has his own album project in the works which is an exploration of my love for new wave, disco and electronica, working with many young artists, including musicians from Liberia and Haiti, he said. -he declares. Another quest pairs an album due out later this year with a related documentary film planned for 2025. I am currently working on a documentary and an album in Yemen, in collaboration with artists from Yemen, said Garza, who is an ambassador for the United Nations World Food Program. We were looking for a way to draw attention to the country and we chose music. It's a beautiful place and people don't have the opportunity to go there because of the conflict. The aim of the project was simply to talk about the people there and their culture.

