Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavis Ramayana to be most expensive Indian film with budget of Rs 835 crore: report | Bollywood News





While there is no official word yet on the status of its production or details regarding its casting, director Nitesh Tiwaris has teased an adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ramayana is currently one of the most anticipated Indian films. Since reports surfaced that Tiwari was planning the project with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and South icon Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, playing Lord Ram and Goddess Sita respectively, movie buffs and fans are eagerly monitoring social media platforms for more information, but to no avail. Nonetheless, a new report has emerged claiming that the project is planned as a franchise, with the first part budgeted at a staggering $100 million, or around Rs 835 crore, making it the costliest Indian film of all the time. Read also | Sai Pallavi: The rightful heir to Anushka Shetty's throne, as one who has never been present aimlessly in any film “The Ramayana is not just a film but an emotion and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a global spectacle,” Bollywood Hungama cited a source close to the project. Namit Malhotra, founder and non-executive director of Prime Focus Limited and CEO of its British-Indian subsidiary DNEG, is reportedly one of the producers of the project. The source further revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Malhotra uses all his global experience to make it a real spectacle. “The 100 million dollars [Rs 835 crore] the budget is just right for Ramayana: Part One. He plans to expand this business as the franchise grows. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the show's most original visuals. The idea is to take Indian cinema to a global level,” they added. A month ago, the DNEG published a statement on its official website, following the publication of an article on Variety, announcing that Kannada superstar Yash and his production company Monster Mind Creations were joining the team creating Ramayana. “By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana, we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite the excitement and passion of audiences around the world. The Ramayana is woven into the fabric of our lives. We think we know it well, but each encounter reveals new wisdom, sparks new knowledge, and offers unique perspectives. This is a journey to share the Ramayana with the world, a testament to our commitment to creative exploration, bold visions and honest storytelling,” said Yash. I am incredibly proud of what we are creating and can’t wait for the world to experience the best of Indian culture and storytelling on cinema screens around the world. In Yash, I recognize a similar aspiration to share the best of our culture with the world. Inspired by his journey from Karnataka to the incredible international success of KGF: Chapter 2, I can't think of a better partner to help create major global impact with this, the biggest of all our stories, added Malhotra. Recently, some photos would have leaked from the film sets surfaced online and instantly went viral on social media. The photos showed both Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, donning costumes and makeup apparently for their roles in Ramayana. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

