



Sarah Paulson criticizes actor for sending six pages of notes Sarah Paulson shared some words for a fellow actor who once gave him unsolicited performance advice. During the last episode of Without intelligence podcastSarah and the hosts Jason Bateman, Sean HayesAnd Will Arnett touched on the topic of stage acting and how it's customary for celebrities from the audience to come backstage and meet the stars of the show. Jason asked if anyone in the group would be willing to accept celebrity notes backstage, prompting Sarah to recount her own particularly scandalous experience. I did a play once. The last time I was on stage I performed a piece called Talley's madness at the roundabout, and the actress and I are going to say this, and I'm not going to ask you to stop it, because I don't care, this actress came to the play. Her name is Trish Hawkins Hi, Trish! Hi Trisha! Sarah said, nothing is off limits. Recounting the bizarre incident, Sarah said Trish came up to her backstage and wasted no time before telling her her thoughts. She looked me up and down, then she said: Your dress is yellow. Mine was pink. And I thought: What? THE American horror story the actor recalled. Well, it turns out that Trish is at the origin of the role by Sally Talley in Talleys Folley during its off-Broadway performances in 1979 and its Broadway debut the following year. And, as you probably guessed, that's exactly the role Sarah played when she appeared in the off-Broadway revival in 2013. So if Trish's in-person comments weren't awkward enough, things only got worse a few days later when Sarah checked her inbox. I got an email with six pages of notes and communication about what she had done when she did the play, which she had recommended I do, she recalls. It was scandalous. It was truly scandalous. After all that, it's probably a good time to mention that Sarah received a Tony nomination last month for his breakout performance in Appropriate, which is currently being hailed as one of the best shows on Broadway. So here is. Moral of the story? Sometimes it's best to keep your thoughts to yourself. You can listen to Sarah's full appearance on Without intelligence here.

