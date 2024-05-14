Eurovision responds to complaints about 'tensions' and bad behavior behind the scenes





Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest have said they “regret” that some delegations “did not respect the spirit of the rules” in Sweden. Italian Angelina Mango and Irishman Bambie Thug are among the contestants who have complained of a “tense” and “horrible” atmosphere behind the scenes. Dutch singer Joost Klein was also sent home after being accused of intimidating behavior by a female member of the production team. In a statement released on Monday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which manages Eurovision, acknowledged that several candidates had filed complaints. “We spoke to a number of delegations during the event regarding various issues that were brought to our attention,” the statement said. “The EBU governing bodies, together with the heads of delegation, will review the events surrounding CES Malm in order to move forward in a positive manner and ensure that the values ​​of the event are respected by all.” He added that individual cases will be discussed later. The contest was overshadowed by protests against Israel's participation, due to the humanitarian cost of its war against Hamas. Thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of Malm and the country's representative, Eden Golan, received a mix of boos and cheers from the public. After the grand finale, Bambie Thug, who has been outspoken about his pro-Palestinian views, also accused Israel's national television channel, Kan, of “inciting violence” against them during its coverage. During the first semi-final, one of the channel's commentators noted that the performer “spoke negatively about Israel.” “But we can talk about that later,” the commentator added. “Prepare your curses.” The comment could have been a reference to a lyric from Bambie Thug's song, which involves hexing an ex-partner, but the singer felt that was crossing the line. “The broadcaster [Kan] disobeyed the rules and I hope next year they won't be able to compete because of that,” they told reporters after the competition. Other participants accused the Israeli delegation of filming them and posting clips online without their permission.

