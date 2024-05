More late nights for Seth Meyers, and more – Finger Lakes Daily News

Seth Meyers“The late-night seat is safe for at least the next four years. Meyers, who recently celebrated his 10th anniversary as host of NBC's must-see nighttime show, extended his contract with the network through 2028. “Over the past 10 years, Seth has resonated with his audiences night after night with pointed monologue and established segments. such as “A Closer Look” and “Drinking During the Day,” Katie Hockmeyer, executive vice president of late night programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement released Monday (May 13). “We are very excited to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm and watch him continue to elevate the success of Late Night.” » Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC and airs the next day on Peacock… Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie reunite for a new reality series. “New era. Same besties. Coming soon to Peacock”, they captioned a graphic of their static voices coming from an old TV with no picture. Peacock confirmed the news, according to Deadline, although details of the show, including the title, are still under wraps. Hilton and Ritchie last teamed up on The Simple Life, which debuted 20 years ago on Fox, before moving to E! for its fourth and fifth seasons… Variety reports Ellen Degeneres will appear in his latest stand-up special, and second for Netflix, later this year. “To answer the questions that everyone is asking me, yes, I will talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a statement obtained by the outlet, apparently referring to her controversial exit from her popular daytime talk show in 2022, in amid allegations of a toxic workplace. “Yes, this is my last special. Yes, [Ellen’s partner] Portia is it really pretty in real life,” DeGeneres continued. DeGeneres will also launch a multi-city stand-up tour on June 19 in San Diego… Copyright 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Get the best news on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.

