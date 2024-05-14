Dune Prophecy adds legendary Indian actor Tabu





The big picture Tabu joins the cast of

Dune: Prophecy

a spin-off series from the highest-grossing film of 2024,

Dune: part two.

Dune: Prophecy a spin-off series from the highest-grossing film of 2024, Dune: part two. The series explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, powerful women manipulating power and bloodlines to shape history.

Directed by Anna Foerster,

Dune: Prophecy

is based on the novel

Brotherhood of Dune

by Frank Herbert's son, Brian Herbert.

As Dune: part two nearing the end of its theatrical run as the highest-grossing film of 2024 to date, an upcoming spinoff series is further expanding its cast. A new report from Variety announced that the legendary Indian actor Taboo joined the cast of the Max series titled Dune: Prophecy. Many fans will recognize Tabu from her role in Life of Pithe survival and adventure film at sea in which she played Gita Patel alongside Irfan Khan And Suraf Sharma. She has worked in the film industry for almost 20 years and has over 40 awards and 80 nominations to her name.

Taboo joins Camilla Beeput (Divert, The suspect), Sarah Lam (The Shanghai surprise, Lucky), Emilie Watson (Breaking the waves, Love drunk on punch), And Olivia Williams (The ghost, The sixth sense) in the series. Tabu will play the recurring role of Sister Francesca, described as strong, intelligent and attractive. Anna Foerster (Two days later, Underworld: Blood Wars), John Cameron (Legion, Fargo), And Richard J. Lewis (Western world, A million little things) were all asked to produce. The series will be adapted from the novel Brotherhood of Dune by original Dune author Frank Herbertthe son, Brian Herbert.

What is “Dune: Prophecy” about?

Dune: Prophecy takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) rises to power on the desert planet Arrakis and follows two Harkonnen sisters who fight for human history and inevitably work together to form the group known as the Bene Gesserit. In Dune: part one And Two, the Bene Gesserit are depicted as a disturbing group of powerful women who pull the strings of power behind a dark curtain, with the ability to use The Voice to influence others as they wish. They are trained from a young age and can control every function of their body, and have enhanced combat skills and increased physiological perception of others. In addition to their impressive physical gifts, the Bene Gesserit also work in conjunction with the Great Houses to manipulate bloodlines and control the transfer of power. It is extremely rare for power to pass from one House, or even from one person to another, without the Bene Gesserit wanting it. Rebecca FergusonLady Jessica's energetic performance will almost certainly help with anticipation Dune: Prophecy as it gets closer to its release.

Dune: part two is still playing in theaters and is available for purchase on digital platforms ahead of the film's physical release tomorrow, May 14. Buy tickets now and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on Dune: Prophecy. Dune: part two Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family. Director Denis Villeneuve Duration 166 minutes Main genre Science fiction Writers Frank Herbert, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve GET TICKETS

