New book looks at British actor Jack Hawkins, who starred in 1950s film about persecuted cardinal
LEICESTER, United Kingdom For many people, the golden age of religious themes in cinema was the mid-20th century, with films such as Ben-Comment And The ten Commandments to go out.
An actor who has appeared in many such films, including Ben-Comment was Jack Hawkins, the Brit who also appeared in The cruel sea, Bridge over the River Kwai, Laurence of ArabiaAnd Zulu.
In his new book Jack Hawkins: a biographyNathan Morley says the actor who lived from 1910 to 1973 was the living embodiment of British toughness, resilience, humour, righteousness and compassion, on and off screen.
Hawkins also featured in The prisonera 1955 film starring Alec Guinness, about a cardinal in an unnamed communist country.
Talk to NodeMorley said, although it was brilliant, it was never really a popular image.
Jack played the role of a cultured ex-aristocrat turned mastermind of a crypto-communist police state. At the time, British writers had discovered the Cold War, where Bolsheviks and Communists replaced the Nazis. The role of Jack represented a radical change in his on-screen personality, revealing his darkest abilities, the author said.
However, as many critics acknowledged, the film was a scathing critique of authoritarian regimes in Eastern Europe. For this reason, I think, it never really made it to television and was largely forgotten, Morley added.
Morley's book features contributions from Virginia MacKenna, Peter McEnery, Derren Nesbitt, Michael Jayston and many others.
The draft is written by Robert Bobby Henrey, who as a child actor played the son of the French ambassador to London in the classic 1948 English film The Fallen Idol, directed by Carol Reed.
Henrey is currently a permanent Catholic deacon in the United States.
His own story is just as interesting, Morley said Node.
After his brief film career ended, it was while working as a tax consulting associate in New York that he was ordained a deacon in 1984 and became an interfaith chaplain at Greenwich Hospital a few years later. At St. Catherine, he was active in several ministries, including the parish's baptism program and outreach to the French-speaking and Hispanic communities, he said.
Below is a full transcript of NodeInterview with Nathan Morley.
Node: Hawkins has made many films with religious themes. One of the least known is The prisoner with Alec Guinness, about a cardinal in a communist country in the 1950s. Can you tell me a little about it and why you think it's been a little lost to history?
Morley: Although brilliant, this film was never really popular.
At the time of its release, its underlying political commentary proved enough to get it banned from Cannes and removed from the Venice Film Festival after being labeled so anti-communist that it would be offensive to communist countries. As you know it, The prisoner, is the poignant and moving story of a Catholic cardinal arrested for treason and thrown into prison inside the Iron Curtain. Jack played the role of a cultured ex-aristocrat turned mastermind of a crypto-communist police state.
At the time, British writers had discovered the Cold War, where Bolsheviks and Communists replaced the Nazis. The role of Jack represented a radical change in his on-screen personality, revealing his darkest abilities. Alec Guinness, playing the role of the shaven-headed cardinal, dressed in traditional bishop's attire with a rochet, chimera and pleated wrists, gave a masterful characterization of the cardinal enduring a mental wrestling match. And as you may know, Guinness was a devout Catholic in real life.
However, as many critics acknowledged, the film was a scathing critique of authoritarian regimes in Eastern Europe. For this reason, I think, it never really made it to television and was largely forgotten.
He was also in Bonnie Prince Charlie And Ben Comment. What films do you think would be most interesting to a religious viewer?
In 1967, during one of Jack's most difficult years, remember, he had lost his voice to cancer and was limited in his choice of roles. He accepted a position with the Council of Churches of Christ in the United States which financed a short religious film entitled Huntedfor the Lutheran Churches in America.
For some reason, probably because there is no dialogue, he was cast as an alienated and withdrawn man trying to escape God by traveling abroad but, as the notes detail production, he discovers that he is unable to escape the love of God.
It was skillfully directed by prolific Christian filmmaker Rolf Forsberg and filming took place in Amsterdam, London and Madrid. You will find it on Youtube. Evidently his portrayal of Quintus Arrius in the Swords and Sandals Epic Ben-Comment, is probably his best-known religious trait. This occurred during a revival of interest in biblical costume pieces. The film became a true phenomenon and not only saved MGM from financial disaster, but was also nominated for twelve Academy Awards, winning an unprecedented eleven.
Moreover, you mention Bonnie Prince Charlie. The film's star, David Niven, lamented that the film was a huge, grandiose extravaganza that smacked of disaster from the start. He was right.
What do you think is the most interesting but least known story you've come across?
While in New York in 1939, Jack, still a young man, personally obtained the rights to Lenore and William Joyce Cowen's play Family Portrait, a study of Jesus of Nazareth as his family knew him. Jesus himself does not appear on stage but his personality is felt everywhere. Far from shocking the religious, Jack felt that this would give a new reality and beauty to the personality of Christ. However, just as he began work on the production in London, war broke out and the project was never restarted.
The book has a forward by his child partner Bobby Henrey, now 84 and now a Catholic deacon. What is the context on this?
Robert was an excellent child actor. Known professionally as Bobby Henrey, you probably remember him as the son of the French ambassador to London in the classic 1948 English film. The fallen idol, in which Jack delivered a nimble performance as pointy-nosed police officer Detective Ames. Bobby provides a nice foreword for my book. His own story is just as interesting.
After his brief film career ended, it was while working as a tax consulting associate in New York that he was ordained a deacon in 1984 and became an interfaith chaplain at Greenwich Hospital a few years later. At Sainte-Catherine, he was active in several ministries, including the parish's baptism program and outreach to the French-speaking and Hispanic communities. He also served as a member of the Siena Commission on Aging, visiting homebound parishioners in the Old Greenwich area.
Finally, what is your favorite Hawkins movie?
In all, Jack made fifty-six films, but for me, The cruel sea only he assured his place in the history of cinema. The film offers a brutal examination of the horrors of war faced by sailors and tackles powerful themes such as death, loyalty and friendship. This was, in my opinion, Jack's best cinematic performance.
