Crumbl Cookies West Hollywood to open May 24





Crumbl Cookies is hosting a grand opening at the West Hollywood Gateway, 7100 Santa Monica Blvd, unit 117B. To celebrate the grand opening of their West Hollywood store on Friday, May 24, they will be giving away free chocolate chip cookies all day, starting at 8 a.m. They will also organize a competition where three lucky winners will walk away with a box of 4 packs. Crumbl Cookies is known for its cookie delivery and takeout. They cater weddings, graduations, spring breaks and every event in between with a weekly rotating menu. Our cookies are delicious and take any celebration to the next level, said Jason McGowan, CEO and co-founder of Crumbl. We offer takeout, local delivery, curbside pickup, nationwide shipping, and dine-in service. When it comes to celebrating with friends and family, we want Crumbl to make it even sweeter. Crumbl Cookies launched in 2017 and their catering program began in 2018, offering their normally oversized cookies in addition to miniature sized cookies. Customers can choose size and flavor in addition to various packaging options and cookie decorations. Our catering cookies are perfect for dressing up all kinds of gatherings, said Sawyer Hemsley, COO and co-founder of Crumbl. We also offer digital delivery and gifting options, which help friends, families and loved ones connect remotely. Crumbl offers a weekly rotating menu of cookies featuring more than 200 flavors. These cookies can be purchased in store, delivered locally, or shipped nationwide. Crumbl offers four special cookies each week, plus the award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies and Classic Pink Sugar Cookies. During a visit to the store, cookie lovers will see staff members mixing, baking and preparing the fresh cookies in an open kitchen for all to see. Allowing our customers to see every cookie made is one of the best experiences in our stores, Hemsley said. Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookies, every time. Some of the special Crumbl cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Noise Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, SMores, Pumpkin Pie and many more. No opening date has been set for Crumbl in West Hollywood. To learn more, visithttps://crumblcookies.com/.

