Mick Jaggers choreographer: I've never seen anyone work harder | Entertainment





Rolling Stones fans know the story. In their debut as rock stars in 1964, the Stones followed James Brown and the Famous Flames to the TAMI Show at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. Legend has it that Brown kicked the young band off stage. Video from the show supports this claim, as the show marked Brown's first televised performance. It was the first time fans across the country saw Brown being helped off the stage, a cape draped around his shoulders, only to return in fury to finish Please Please Please. Brown earned his nickname as the hardest working man in show business that night. But since then, Mick Jagger, the young rocker who had the unenviable task of performing after Brown KOd the place, now deserves this title. This comes from the entertainment pro who choreographs the 81-year-old showman. If there's anything I can say about the experience of being a choreographer for Mick Jagger, it's that James Brown was his idol and James Brown was the hardest working man in show business , Mick Jagger must have topped that, says Chucky Klapow, a Las Vegas dance maker who is touring with the Stones. I mean, he lives up to that nickname. Klapow has been working on Jagger's body movements since 2011, when Jagger broke out in Will.i.am's THE (The Hardest Ever) video, which also featured Jennifer Lopez. Klapow joined the Stones camp two years later for the 50 & Counting tour. Klapow also worked with Michael Jackson on the Behind The Mask video and was a dancer at age 11 for Jackson's planned production of This is It. As a child, he danced for Patti LaBelle, Celine Dion, Paula Abdul and Salt-N-Pepa. He became the protégé and assistant choreographer of Marguerite Derricks (Steve Wynns Showstoppers and Le Reve among his credits). Klapow also worked for Kenny Orgeta on the High School Musical TV franchise, winning an Emmy and being nominated twice. When not touring with the Stones, Klapow is a member of the Stabile Productions team, working on the revues X Burlesque and X Country. With already a storied career history, the 43-year-old dance professional marvels at Jagger. The lesson here is that a great way to remain a great showman is to not stop. As Klapow says, I've never seen anyone, including Michael Jackson, work harder than Mick Jagger. Las Vegas Review Journal 2024. Visit reviewjournal.com.. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2024 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/wire/entertainment/mick-jagger-s-choreographer-i-ve-never-seen-anyone-work-harder/article_2ebeb854-7dbc-5287-a04a-659b1e788b1f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos