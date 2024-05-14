“I can’t wait to see you shine”





The image was shared on X. (courtesy: hrithik_pari) New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan Can't Keep Calm in Cousin Pashmina Roshan's Debut Bollywood Film Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to hit theaters on June 21. Moments after Pashmina shared the poster of the film, introducing her character, her cousin Hrithik Roshan reshared the poster on his Instagram feed and wished her all the best. Sharing the poster, Hrithik wrote, “So proud of you @pashminaroshan! You got to this moment on your own! Can't wait to see you shine! Your spirit will take you far! #ishqvishqrebound will ROCK!! Happy luck to the whole team!! Take a look at Hrithik's post for Pashmina: Not only Pashmina, the Fighter star wished all the actors, including Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal, ahead of the release of their film. Sharing another poster on his Instagram stories, Hrithik wrote, “Good luck to the entire team. Can't wait.” Earlier today, sharing a poster of the film, Pashmina wrote, “The only shot she's missing is the one she's not shooting.” Here is what Pashmina posted: For those who don't know, Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan are the children of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan, who is a music director, is married to Kanchan Roshan. The couple are parents to two children, Pashmina Roshan and Eshaan Roshan. Pashmina Roshan will make her acting debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. She will appear in the sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. The original film starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/hrithik-roshans-shout-out-to-cousin-pashmina-ahead-of-her-bollywood-debut-cant-wait-to-watch-you-shine-5662980 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos