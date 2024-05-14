Visiting the Hollywood Bowl just got a whole lot easier this summer!

If you've ever attended a concert at the Hollywood Bowl, you probably know that while the experience can be magical, getting there (and getting home!) can be a challenge. The traffic jam is real and parking is expensive, when you can find a space.

No one understands these frustrations better than the hard-working staff at the Hollywood Bowl. That's why, starting this season, we help you get the most out of your stay in the famous Los Angeles landmark.

We are pleased to announce that we have partnered with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association to launch its first-ever integrated ticketing pilot program.

What does that mean? Glad you asked. Starting today, just in time for the summer concert season, you can purchase a GoMetro round trip pass for $3.50, valid on all our buses and trains. When you purchase your concert tickets, you will be able to purchase subway passes in the same transaction, resulting in an event ticket. And a transport ticket. All you need to do is scan your phone's digital barcode with the TAP validator. So !

Don't forget, you can also ride the Hollywood Bowl Shuttle for FREE from the B Line at the Hollywood/Highland Station starting two and a half hours before the show starts and 20 minutes after the concerts end.

We hope to see you at the Hollywood Bowl this summer! It's now easier than ever to leave your car at home.

Additional travel planning information is available at metro.net/hollywoodbowl.

Like that: As Loading…

Related