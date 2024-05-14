Nobel Prize-winning short story writer Alice Munro dies at 92ExBulletin





. Peter Muhly/AFP via Getty Images

Peter Muhly/AFP via Getty Images Writer Alice Munro has died aged 92. The news was confirmed by its publisher, Penguin Random House Canada. Munro was a craftsman, known for her intricately paced short stories that could devastate a reader. Her characters often lived in rural Ontario, like Munro herself. In an interview after winning the Nobel Prize, she said that living in a small town gave her the freedom to write. “I don't think I could have been as brave if I had lived in a city, competing with people of what you might call a generally higher cultural level,” she said. “I was the only person I knew who wrote stories, even if I didn't tell them to anyone, and as far as I knew, at least for a while, I was the only person in the world who could do that. “ Munro was born in 1931, outside of Wingham, Ontario. After university, she moved to Victoria, British Columbia, and opened a bookstore, known as Munro's Books, with her then-husband, James, known as Munro's Books. His first collection of stories, Joyful Shadow Dance won the prestigious Governor General of Canada Award. This launched a career that would span more than a dozen story collections, as well as the novel Lives of girls and women. Throughout her long career, she has been extremely consistent. She almost never failed to impress readers and critics with her discreet and powerful language. Reviewing his latest collection, that of 2012 Dear lifeNPR critic Alan Cheuse wrote “Munro focuses on every aspect of our ordinary existence and makes it seem as extraordinary as it actually is.” She received the Nobel Prize for Literature the following year Dear life was published, but it was “too fragile” to attend the ceremonies. So instead of the usual lecture, she opted for an interview where she was asked, “Do you want young women to be inspired by your books and feel inspired to write?” ” To which she replied, “I don’t care how they feel as long as they enjoy reading the book.” “I want people to find less inspiration than great pleasure. That's what I want: I want people to enjoy my books, to see them as relating to their own lives in some way. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/05/14/1251314790/alice-munro-dead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos