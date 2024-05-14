George Clooney to Make Broadway Debut in Good Night and Good Luck – East Bay Times





Tim Balk | New York Daily News NEW YORK — George Clooney will make his Broadway debut next spring in a stage adaptation of “Good Night, and Good Luck,” a historical drama about revered journalist Edward R. Murrow, producers announced this week. Clooney, a two-time Academy Award winner and one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces, served as writer and director on the critically acclaimed 2005 film version of “Good Night, and Good Luck.” complimentary. It was nominated for six Academy Awards, including two for Clooney's screenplay and directing work. The story centers on the conflict between Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin during the Republican lawmaker's broad crusade in the mid-20th century against communism and suspected communist sympathizers. The real Murrow said that McCarthy's main achievement was “confusing the public mind between the internal and external threats of communism.” McCarthy blasted Murrow's CBS network, calling it “dishonest” and “arrogant” when it refused to give him airtime. In the film version, Clooney played Fred Friendly, a CBS leader. In the stage adaptation, the actor will play Murrow, the role created by David Strathairn. “Good Night and Good Luck” is expected to arrive on Broadway in spring 2025. It is unclear which theater will host the production. In a statement, Clooney, 63, said he was “honored, after all these years, to return to the stage and especially to Broadway, the art form and place that every actor aspires” to reach. David Cromer, who directed “Prière pour la République française” this winter, was chosen to direct the stage version of “Good Night and Good Luck.” “Edward R. Murrow operated with a kind of moral clarity that seems extremely rare in today’s media landscape,” Cromer said in a statement. “There was an immediacy to these early live television broadcasts that today can only be captured effectively on stage, in front of a live audience. » ©2024 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

