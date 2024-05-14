Bollywood's 'Ram' seeks personality rights after 'Lakhan'





In a bid to safeguard his personal rights and image, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to restrain various entities from unauthorized use of his name, voice, likeness or any other attribute. Drawing parallels with Anil Kapoor's successful protection of his trademark 'jhakaas', Shroff is seeking similar legal protection for his distinctive personality. The acting duo also played the Ram-Lakhan brothers in a 1989 Bollywood film of the same name. The move echoes similar efforts by industry stalwart Amitabh Bachchan against the violation of his personality and advertising rights in 2022. In his plea submitted to the High Court, Shroff ardently appealed for safeguarding his identity, including the names “Jackie Shroff”, “Jackie”, “Jaggu Dada” and “Bhidu”, stressing that any unauthorized use of his attributes across platforms must cease without explicit consent. The issue surfaced in early April when Shroff first became aware of counterfeit goods being peddled by entities on online platforms. Subsequently, in the second week of April, the actor came across unauthorized videos circulating on social media, showing distorted facial expressions and portraying him in a negative light. According to Shroff, these violations violated his right to protect his personality against defamation and humiliation. As her team dug deeper into the problem, they discovered additional cases of third-party hijacking during the third week of April. Shroff targeted Google-owned Tenor and another leading GIF-making company, Giphy, as well as artificial intelligence platforms, making them part of his lawsuit. Additionally, it seeks an injunction against AI tools and platforms using its attributes to develop, train, and profit from personalized AI personalities. Furthermore, it calls on the Department of Technology and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to take prompt action to remove all links and websites infringing on its personality rights. Shroff's petition goes beyond mere names, pleading for the safeguarding of his voice, image, likeness and other defining elements that could potentially lead to public confusion or deception if they were misused by third parties. The impending hearing scheduled for Tuesday is expected to address these crucial concerns.

