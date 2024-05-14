Actor Kendrick Sampson wants to make Houston the next Hollywood





The actor and activist says there is enough talent in front of and behind the camera in Houston to make Hollywood a reality.

Could HOUSTON H-Town soon become the Hollywood of the South? Kendrick Sampson certainly thinks so. You may know him from a popular show called Precarious.” Now he's teaming up with a Houston city leader to bring the magic of cinema to his hometown. That’s my goal,” Sampson said. Every chance I get, I come back here and do my best to share. He could have left Houston in his rearview mirror. With roles in hit series like Insecure, How To Get Away With Murder and The Vampire Diaries, he has been working steadily in Hollywood for almost two decades. The Missouri City native can't stay away. Because he's always there working with grassroots organizations, said City Council member Tarsha Jackson. Always standing up for something. Jackson also loves the world of cinema. She once worked for a production company in Houston in the early 2000s and said it was frustrating to hire outside crews to complete projects. So I said if I was ever able to create a space where we could train our young men and women who are not destined for film, but also create a space for those who work in television and film can put aside their dream of being a director, actor, etc. I'm going to do it, Jackson said. When Jackson and Sampson met a few years ago, their shared interests blossomed into a common goal: creating a film industry in the nation's fourth-largest city, starting with a soundstage. We identified the Greenspoint Mall. It has been vacant for around ten years now. It's a place where people in the community shopped at one time, so what better place to create a partnership with the film industry, Jackson said. My job is to build communities, create opportunity, and connect people in my district to good-paying jobs. Sampson said he thought the timing was perfect. After months of actors' and writers' strikes, many people were forced to leave the industry to make ends meet. Sampson believes these people would be willing to move to a more affordable city like Houston, while tapping into local talent. Part of the reason is that it's already there. There are a lot of incredible filmmakers and crews,” Sampson said. The talent here, and I think what's important to do is connect with the training grounds that we have. We have amazing universities and colleges.” Building a soundstage and having a trained team are only part of it. Productions require, among other things, cleaning, catering and medical staff. All of this requires capital. While Jackson works with his colleagues at City Hall, Sampson implores those in the private sector to consider the possibilities. There's AI and so many new technologies coming, and I think there's an equitable way to build that, Sampson said. There is a forward-thinking way to build sustainable soundstages and ensure that the economy ahead includes community members. As for the city he loves, Sampson says he never plans to leave it behind. If you're not putting money back into that infrastructure and into the people you love most, then you're not taking care of yourself, he said. KHOU 11 on social networks: Facebook | X | Instagram | Youtube

