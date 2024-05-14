Entertainment
Farah Khan SLAMS Bollywood Entourage Culture: “Ek Actress 9 Log Saath Leke Aati Hai, Aur Actor 8”
Farah Khan talks about very demanding celebrities.
Farah Khan recently opened up about the increasing expense of actors' entourages in the film industry, where it's common for them to bring at least nine people to the set.
Farah Khan has not been shy about discussing the increasing costs of actors' entourages in the film industry, where it is common for actors to have at least nine people with them for filming. During a recent chat on the Twin Encounters episode on YouTube channel Chinki Minkis, Farah spoke about the changes happening in Bollywood and her desire for a particular change. Asked about developments in the sector, Farah spoke of the positive aspect: better organization. She mentioned that people are more punctual now and there is a structured studio system.
Farah said the bad change is that previously this industry was more dependent on relationships. So if I needed anything, I would call the lead actor directly. You will now first meet with your manager's sub-manager. Then he found a manager, then he found his agency. So it became very clinical. Interpersonal Relationships thode kharab ho gaye (The negative change is that in the past, relationships played a big role in the industry. If I needed anything, I could just call the actor directly. But now it is more formal. You have to go through So, it has become very impersonal.
Farah also shared a change she wants in the industry, saying that entourage costs have become too high. An actress brings 9 people, an actor brings 8. It's a waste of resources. Woh film me dikhta nahi hai. What a cost. Toh, I think this needs to be controlled a bit. Producers pe bahut bhari padta hain, she added.
The director and choreographer also mentioned that the best actors insisted on having up to four vanity vans each before starting work. In a recent video chat, Farah Khan opened up about the lavish demands of a few movie stars, including the need for multiple vanity vans for themselves and their entourages, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes demands of actors. In a conversation on a YouTube vlog with TV actress Dipika Kakkar and her husband, actor Shaoib Ibrahim, Farah shared: Until the vans arrive, they don't take action. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans to himself. A person. One is for their gym, one is for their staff, one is for them, the other is then the food truck comes in, it's separate.
Farah Khan, known for directing stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, also spoke about how demands on set have changed over the years, mentioning luxurious upgrades from vanity vans to gyms to kitchens.
Sources
https://www.news18.com/movies/farah-khan-slams-entourage-culture-in-bollywood-ek-actress-9-jan-saath-mein-leke-aate-aur-actor-8-8890489.html
