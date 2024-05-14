Berserk, Pokemon Voice Actor Gets GoFundMe After Cancer Diagnosis





A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for comedian Rachael Lillis following news that her breast cancer diagnosis has spread to her spine. Lillis is known as the voice of PokémonMisty and Jessie in the first animated series, as well as Princess Charlotte in Berserk and Utena in Revolutionary girl Utenaamong many other roles.





THE GoFundMe was organized by Lillis' sister and gave more information about the iconic Pokémon The voice actor's diagnosis and need for care, revealing that Lillis has been in a nursing home in Los Angeles since late January. Her sister writes that she “can't go home yet because she needs money to hire a caregiver, especially a home nurse.” As Rachael's cancer has spread to her spine, she is now barely able to walk. Related 'It's Gone Too Far': Official Single-player Leveling, My Hero Academia VA Warns Fans Against Character Shipping A voice actor from My Hero Academia and Solo Leveling begs fans not to ask the actors about their characters' romantic expedition.

As of this writing, the Lillis campaign has raised more than $30,000 from more than 750 donors, surpassing its goal of $20,000. The GoFundMe is still open to those looking to support Lillis during this difficult time. “Lillis” Pokémon co-star Tara Sands shared the GoFundMe campaign on her X (formerly Twitter), asking fans for their support. “Rachael’s incredible talent, voice and kindness have contributed so much to all of our lives,” she wrote.

Rachael Lillis has voiced characters for many iconic anime titles

Rachael Lillis' career as an American voice actress began in 1997, when she voiced Satsuki in Takegami: Guardian of Darkness. Since then, she has worked for two decades to provide voice to characters in many popular anime franchises. Some of his most notable roles have been in Revolutionary girl Utena (Utena, Chu Chu, Shiori)Berserk (Princess Charlotte) and Hunter X Hunter (Mito Freecss, Cocco), the latter being his most recent work. Related Official One Piece Voice Actor Celebrates Luffy's Birthday With Wholesome Original Work To celebrate Monkey D. Luffy's birthday, One Piece VA Toshio Furukawa creates an adorable portrait of the iconic One Piece hero and his brother, Ace. Lillis also provided the voice of Sella in Fate/Stay Night: the feeling of paradise, Tomoe Ame in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Director Faragonda at Winx Club. However, it is the Pokémon franchise from which most Western mainstream anime fans will likely recognize Lillis' voice work; she provided the voice of Misty, Jessie, Vulpix, Jigglypuff, and many other Pokémon in the original animated series and its many films.

Fans can continue to show their support for Rachael Lillis through her GoFundMeCampaign. Pokémon (1997) Ash Ketchum, his yellow pet Pikachu, and his human friends explore a world of powerful creatures. Release date September 8, 1998 Cast Veronica Taylor, Eric Stuart, Rachael Lillis, Sarah Natochenny, Bill Rogers, Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Ootani Seasons 25 Studio OLM inc. Creator Junichi Masuda, Ken Sugimori, Satoshi Tajiri Source: GoFundMe

